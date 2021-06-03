New Deputy Ministers swear oath of office to President Bio

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 June 2021:

Yesterday at State House in Freetown, newly appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture Forestry and Food Security, Deputy Minister of Gender and Children’s Affairs, and the Deputy Minister of Technical and Higher Education swore their oath of office to President Bio.

Mr. Hindolo Buakai Bindi, Deputy Minister of Gender and Children’s Affairs, Dr Theresa Dick, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Forestry and Food Security and Mr. Sarjoh Aziz Kamara, Deputy Minister of Technical and Higher Education were appointed by President Bio on Friday, 30 April 2021, after a cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking on behalf of his colleague deputy ministers, Mr. Sajoh Aziz Kamara thanked President Bio for the confidence reposed in them to serve the country in their various ministries, adding that they will work very hard to make Sierra Leone a middle-income country.

“Thank you very much His Excellency for appointing us in your New Direction Government. We will truly be loyal to you to succeed,” he concluded.

President Julius Maada Bio congratulated the deputy ministers on their approval by Parliament, saying that the tasks head are daunting and need a lot of sacrifice. He however assured them of his support and asked them to always call on him for direction that would make their work easier.

“I want to congratulate you and welcome you to this difficult task,” he concluded.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...