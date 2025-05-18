New Freetown City Council anti-littering laws come into force to keep city streets clean

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 May 2025:

New littering and waste dumping restriction byelaws have come into effect in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown to help keep the city clean.

With tons of litter dropped every year across the streets and roads of the capital, causing environmental health issues and eyesore, Mayor of Freetown Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr who is campaigning hard to renew the city, says that the new byelaws are essential as part of her “keep the city clean” strategy.

Anyone caught dropping litter or dumping waste in the city faces stiff fines or imprisonment, with city council police ready to enforce the new byelaws.

“Clean streets don’t just happen, we make them happen. It starts with how we manage our waste. The new Sanitation Bye Laws are here to make waste collection safer, fairer and smarter for everyone. Waste collection and disposal in Freetown will now be managed by FCC-approved waste management companies,” says the Mayor.

The new Byelaws will ensure the following:

Register with the service provider in your block

Fixed waste collection fees for households, businesses & institutions

Standard waste collection pick-up schedules

Payments via a new digital payments system

Don’t dump waste in streets, gutters, or waterways.

Don’t burn waste — it pollutes the air and harms health.

Don’t pay unapproved service providers

Don’t block access to waste collection bins and bags

Cross di dorti line en pay di dorti price!

Violators face a fine up to NLe 5,000, 6 months imprisonment or both

You can read the new FCC Waste Collection Bye laws 2024 here:

FCC Waste Collection Bye laws 2024