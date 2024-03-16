New Kroo Bay access road and school construction will improve living condition for informal Settlers

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 March 2024:

Freetown City Council is constructing a two-story primary school with 10 classrooms, a staff room, computer room and Headteacher’s office in Kroo Bay. This will have a significant impact on access to education for some of city’s most vulnerable children.

The project is being funded and delivered in partnership with the charity – Sustain For Life,

Kroo Bay has experienced a number of devastating fire disasters over the years because of the lack of access for fire trucks to enter the community. In order to ensure that the significant investment being made in the primary school can be protected in the event of a fire, community members agreed to create an access road into Kroo Bay.

This required the voluntary demolition of 13 homes and small business establishments.

“I was deeply moved by the willingness of community members to make this sacrifice when we met last month. That commitment was followed through this week when the demolition started.

“The primary school and the road are early steps in the upgrade journey for the Kroo Bay Community. With extensive community participation, Freetown City Council is developing an area action plan for the community for submission to the Ministry of Lands. There are plans for improved healthcare facilities, housing, drainage and sanitation.

“Today we celebrate the creation of an access road that the community have championed themselves,” Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said.

In another development, the Mayor commented: “It was a pleasure to today receive Irish Ambassador H.E. Aiden Fitzpatrick and Kyle O’Sullivan, Africa Director, Department of Foreign Affairs for Ireland. We had an engaging conversation about the success of the FCC Kingtom Wastewater treatment plant, the importance of scaling up the production of briquettes at the plant as an alternative to wood and charcoal for clean cooking and the need to replicate the plant in the East End of Freetown. I am really pleased that they were given a tour of the Kingtom Wastewater Treatment plant by implementing partner GOAL-SL after they left my office.”