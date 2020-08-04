New minister of mines Kabba and deputy take oath of office at State House

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 August 2020:

Newly appointed Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources – Musa Timothy Kabba and his Deputy – Mrs. Ann Marie Baby Harding, yesterday Monday took their oath of office in the presence of President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House.

President Bio congratulated his new appointees and reminded them of the importance of the mining ministry to the government and the nation.

He expressed hope that they will do their best in “sanitising the ministry and get the necessary revenue to enable government fulfil its promises, especially its social programmes”. He also called for collaboration in achieving their goals.

Musa Timothy Kabba thanked the President for their appointment, saying that they are utterly privileged and humbled for the opportunity to serve the nation.

He assured that they will work with their staff to make sure that the New Direction manifesto of enhancing natural resources for the betterment of Sierra Leone is achieved.

“I promise solemnly that I shall remain faithful to Your Excellency and Government and to the people of this country in delegating my function with the sincerest of mind, with the sound support of every stakeholder of this country to make sure that we realise the New Direction aspiration – making the lives of the people better,” he said.

Before their new appointment, Mr. Kabba was the Director General of the Petroleum Directorate and Mrs Harding who is the wife of the ruling SLPP party chairman – Dr. Prince Harding, was the Deputy Director of the country’s Financial Intelligence Unit.

