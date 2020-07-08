New NGO in Sierra Leone launches national recruitment campaign

TFSL: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 July 2020:

Sierra Leone aspires to be a place of equal opportunity, yet where children are born still too often determines their educational and life trajectories. Educational inequality limits the life prospects of millions of children. 4 out of 5 children within the age range of 7 to 14 years lack basic foundational literacy and numeracy skills.

Children from the richest backgrounds are 14 times more likely to complete school than those from the poorest backgrounds. Similarly, children from urban areas are 9 times more likely to complete school than those from rural areas, while only 18% of our girls complete senior secondary school.

This inequality is a crisis that must be addressed with urgency. We must collectively mobilize our most capable leaders to address this most critical problem.

Teach For Sierra Leone (TFSL), a fully registered national NGO in Sierra Leone, is being part of the solution by partnering with the Government of Sierra Leone and the National Youth Service, to recruit and develop Sierra Leone’s most promising graduates and future leaders from diverse academic backgrounds, who will commit at least two years to teach in Sierra Leone’s low-income schools in underserved rural and urban communities.

Informed by their experiences as teachers during the two-year fellowship, TFSL fellows graduate to become veteran educators, school leaders, policy makers, advocates and entrepreneurs with a lifelong commitment to challenging and ending systemic injustices and bringing meaningful change to the lives of children irrespective of their socio-economic status, geographical location, and gender.

TFSL Alumni join a network of world-class leaders in diverse disciplines across the world challenging systemic injustices.

The young and dynamic Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TFSL, Josephine Mariagorretti Saidu, believes in the extraordinary potential of all children, and in our collective efforts to realize our aspirations by acting with courage, boldness, urgency and perseverance in pursuit of transformational impact.

When approached by our reporter, Ms Saidu had this to say “That has been my mission as Founder and CEO of TFSL – to work with others inside and outside of the education sector to ensure that all children thrive and achieve their full potential”.

She went on to say that “As we have deeply immersed ourselves into the local perspectives, needs and opportunities in the contexts in which we work, we have gained enormous insights from the deep partnerships that we have established with students, families, educators, and community members – all while also seeking to build our understanding of what is possible. We have prioritized learning from our failures/ mistakes over the pursuit of perfection”.

The TFSL recruitment process has started with effect from 6th July 2020 to 31st August 2020. Applications to join the Fellowship can be made on the TFSL website at www.teachforsierraleone.org.

Successful candidates will be placed in high need primary schools in rural and urban communities in Sierra Leone to implement and maintain the highest quality learning and development standards through our cutting-edge teacher training, coaching and mentoring.

We aim to help our placement schools to become World Class Learning Centres, where all children are valued for their natural gifts and talents, and adequately nurtured to grow to their fullest potential through the most powerful educational approaches.

The future is bright for TFSL as they work with local and international partners to create a truly liberatory environment in the education sector in which our children can thrive. When children thrive, communities and nations also thrive. They are appealing to all well-meaning persons and organisations to join them in this lifelong campaign.

APPLY NOW TO THE TFSL FELLOWSHIP WHICH IS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE GOVERNMENT OF SIERRA LEONE.

Follow the link to register and start your journey to become a TFSL/NYS Corp. teachforsierraleone.co.uk/become-a-fello…

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...