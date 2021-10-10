New twist in attempted ritual murder investigation in Sierra Leone

Alim Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 October 2021:

SLPP government stands indicted – no hiding place for NaCSA boss and the chief minister.

Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad are currently in doubt over the on-going investigation of an alleged ritual murder matter involving an employee of the National Commissioner for Social Action (NaCSA) by the name of Chris.

Investigation mounted by The Times SL revealed that the incident occurred at Fudia Terrace, Spur Loop, Freetown, leaving the whole community in shock.

It was revealed that Chris, who, according to our source, is a consultant hired by NaCSA and having a close relationship with the Head of NaCSA, Dr. Sao-Kpato Hannah Max-Kyne, lives opposite the Siena Patso Junior and Senior Secondary School, from where he is alleged to have surreptitiously abducted, albeit under pretence, three children for performance of some ritual, which he described as ‘sara’.

According to our source, Chris approached the two teachers of the said school and requested access to six virgins to perform charity, and it was communicated to the Principal, who refused to honour that request, and called an urgent staff meeting on the matter.

It was also disclosed that he later offered a handsome reward to the teachers, who then stealthily took three pupils in the company of Chris to an unfinished building nearby, where a native doctor was waiting, who later performed the sacrifice, offering coconut and peak milk to the children.

One of the children ate, whilst the others refused, and were forced to take the coconut and milk home in a plastic bag. This incident, it was further disclosed, took place without the knowledge of the principal and the parents.

It only came to light on the next day, when the little girl that ate the sacrificial food, started experiencing profuse bleeding and stomach pain. After changing several sanitary pads, the parent then took her daughter to the principal, requesting an explanation about where her daughter was taken and what food was offered to her that had resulted in the bleeding.

Upon further revelation, which included the participation of the two teachers, The principal – Lawrence Kamara, then called in the police.

Christian – commonly as Chris, and the culprits were arrested and taken to the New England Ville police station, and were later put on bail, allegedly with the intervention of Dr. Sao-Kpato Hannah Max-Kyne of NACSA, who went to New England police station, coupled with several calls, allegedly from senior government officials, leaving the victims helpless.

Chris and the others were re-arrested again on Monday 4th October 2021, and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), after the story was published by The Times SL Newspaper.

A new twist in the matter came to light when the re-arrested accused were released late last Monday evening, prompting concerned Sierra Leoneans to opine that the arrest of the suspects on Monday morning was a ploy to hoodwink the public that some action was being taken, especially as the matter had generated so much public interest.

Questions are being asked as to why the re-arrest of the suspects, when it was clear that they are going to be released on the same day.

Zainab Kamara, mother of the main victim (the bleeding girl), stated that she is struggling to get medication for her child, and since the incident, no one had approached her to check on the health status of her daughter, adding that as things seem to have taken a different turn, family members of the accused are now getting in touch with her to have an out of police and court settlement, as there are indications that the matter will soon be charged to Court.

Police at CID confirmed that the accused are on bail and that the matter is still under investigation, and the file will soon be sent to the Law Officers’ Department for advice.

The poor mother who could not afford legal fees is now under fear that she will find it difficult to continue with the legal battle because she has no support.

It was also disclosed that the prime suspect in the matter had earlier mentioned the name of the Chief Minister – Jacob Jusu Saffa (Photo), asserting that he is aware of his act.

However, there are concerns among residents about who owns the unfinished house, where the said ritual was performed.

