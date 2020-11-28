Nigeria’s best selling Naija music artist – Kizz Daniel to perform in Freetown in 2021

LAKE Production: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 November 2020:

LAKE Production (SL) Limited is pleased to inform the general public that January 16th, 2021 is the new date for the KIZZ DANIEL show in Freetown. We will be live at the National Stadium in Freetown. You just do not want to miss out.

KIZZ DANIEL is set to be a Global Brand Ambassador for NaCOVERC as we distribute over 20,000 free face masks to Sierra Leoneans on Saturday, 16th January 2021, at the National Stadium.

One of the biggest global music acts from Nigeria with over 70 Million YouTube Views – KIZZ DANIEL is set to help Sierra Leone embark on one of the biggest COVID-19 sensitisation campaigns in Africa – on Saturday, 16th January, 2021 LIVE at the National Stadium in Freetown.

Cheers to a brand new 2021 and be on the lookout. Stay safe! At LAKE Production, we’re going for gold.

