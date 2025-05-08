Open letter to all members of Sierra Leone’s opposition APC

Dr. Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 May 2025:

We’re at a crucial point again. The opposition APC is getting ready to choose its next leader and everyone’s watching. Speeches are being made. Promises are flying around. Money is being spent.

But beyond the noise, it’s time we really think about what’s at stake not just for the APC, but for the whole country.

This isn’t about supporting one candidate or attacking another. Not yet. It’s a call to those with the power to vote: the delegates. This is your moment to choose wisely, not just politically.

Let’s be honest, Sierra Leone is tired. Tired of the same old speeches. Tired of leaders who say the right things but don’t deliver.

We don’t need another sweet talker. We need someone who knows what they’re doing. Someone with a real plan, a real backbone, and a real record, not someone living off a family name or past campaign excitement.

Yes, there are many names in the race. Some are familiar faces, some are deep-rooted in the party. But delegates, ask yourselves: who among them has actually done the work?

Who has shown real leadership beyond party slogans and political noise? Right now, it’s hard to say if any of them are fully ready for the job.

What we do see is a lot of money being thrown around. And when money takes over the process, it becomes more about business than service.

Think about it. Every dollar you take today is a future debt the country will have to pay. The cars, the music, the flashy gifts they all come at a cost. And it’s always the ordinary people who suffer later.

2028 election isn’t just about getting APC back in power. It’s about what APC will do with that power if they win.

If you pick the wrong person, we risk another five years of broken promises. But if you choose wisely, we may finally get a leader who can turn things around.

So don’t vote based on money, popularity, or who brings the biggest crowd. Vote for someone with substance. Someone who’s proven they can lead with honesty, discipline, and results.

There is only one candidate who seems to stand out, but we’ll get to that in the next episode. For now, just remember that history is watching. And your vote could shape Sierra Leone’s future.