Opposition APC leader missing – where is he now, Dr Kaloko asks

Dr. Yahya Kaloko: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 July 2018:

The behaviour of some in the leadership of our country, both past and present has sometimes called into question the depth of their patriotism to the motherland.

From time immemorial, we learned of the looting of our country’s wealth not only by foreigners – our diamonds and gold, but even by those who have led, sworn to protect and be more concerned about the wellbeing of Mama Salone.

Since the time of late Sheku Toure, Guinea has served as a Mecca for Sierra Leone political leaders fleeing from military coups. Have we ever seen a Guinean politician taking refuge in Sierra Leone?

In the not too distant past, Ghana emerged as another haven for politicians with looted Sierra Leonean wealth.

Rather than invest these resources to develop the country of their birth, they end up deploying them to better the lives of other nations.

It’s also not surprising that Ghana for example, has become attractive to those seeking medical attention that is lacking in Sierra Leone. Part of Sierra Leone’s wealth has contributed in building infrastructures in those countries that are severely lacking in Sierra Leone.

Of particular concern for my country and party – the APC, at this moment is the whereabouts of Ex-President Koroma. Although some may not want me to ask, but take a moment and hear me out.

How can you go to war without the commander that is to lead you in battle?

In the last ten years of our APC rule, power was concentrated in the hands of one man – Ernest Bai Koroma. No important decisions could be made without his final input. It’s that legacy and tragedy that is currently demoralizing our party.

The main problem currently facing the party relates to who should be leading us to effectively challenge and counter the onslaughts our party and membership are facing.

There are hues and cries in all quarters of our party, mainly regarding the absence of strong leadership that can respond to the indignities many of our party members are suffering. But where is the much needed leadership, the requisite strategy and ability to inspire the APC family to fight back?

In short, where is Ernest Bai Koroma, who fought to become our party’s leader for life? As our de facto leader, what is his response to the ongoing attacks? He has been painfully silent.

The last time I heard a statement from Ernest Bai Koroma, he talked about being on a “well deserved vacation”.

But Comrades, those of us who served in militaries and law enforcement, will tell you that at a time of war, no one, no matter your rank, is allowed to take a vacation.

Has our party’s Commander-in-Chief circumvented the ethos, i.e. the moral nature of what holds us together as a party and family?

How can a commanding officer be AWOL in the thick of a battle for survival of his constituents?

These are the critical questions we must be asking our leaders, and not just be complaining about what our members are enduring.

My message to Ernest Bai Koroma and the entire leadership of the party is simple. Please end your “well deserved vacation” and come home. We need your presence.

We will stand by you, go to war with you wherever, to ensure our party’s survival. If Mohamed Kamarainba can bring his supporters to the streets of Freetown to challenge the powers that be, imagine the millions of Sierra Leoneans that will walk with you in the streets of Freetown.

Lastly, we need the party’s leadership to start planning for a convention where new and effective leadership will be chosen to fight the good fight in opposition.

Just my crazy two cents worth more than someone’s million dollars

Author: Dr. Yahya Kaloko

