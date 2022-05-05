Opposition APC presidential aspirant Kemoh Sesay arrested for allegedly insulting president Bio

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 05 May 2022:

Minister of Transport and Aviation in the former Koroma-led APC government – Kemoh Sesay, was today remanded in custody by Principal Magistrate Sahr E. Kekura in Freetown, accused of allegedly insulting the President in a speech delivered to his supporters in Port Loko. Kemoh Sesay is a presidential aspirant of the opposition APC, and is one of the leading voices of the party.

Report published by the Judiciary Communications Unit, says that the former Minister was brought before the Court today to answer to one Count of Cyber Stalking and Bullying contrary to Section 44 (2) (b) of the Cyber Security and Crime Act of 2021.

According to the particulars of offence, “Kemoh Sesay between March and April 2022, through social media, via WhatsApp, in Port Loko District, Bakeloko Chiefdom in the Northern Province of the country, did wilfully and repeatedly communicate directly to the President, Dr Julius Maada Bio in a manner that he knows to be false, for the purpose of causing danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred, ill will or needless anxiety to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio or causes such a message to be sent.”

Kemoh Sesay has been detained at the Pademba Road male Correctional centre, until Monday, 9th May, 2022, when he will appear in court for hearing.

This is a video recording of Kemoh Sesay speaking to his supporters which has landed him behind bars:

Last week, the police wrote this letter to the Secretary General of the APC inviting Kemoh Sesay for interrogation:

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...