Opposition APC presidential candidate Samura Kamara to address the nation

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 June 2023:

As political tension rises in Sierra Leone with the arrest today of several protesters calling for the sacking of the country’s chief electoral commissioner and for Electoral Commission Sierra Leone (ECSL) to establish an independent review of the Voter Register published last week, the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party says it will be holding a press conference tomorrow morning, Wednesday 14 June 2023 at the Raddison Blu Mammy Yoko Hotel in Freetown, where its presidential candidate – Dr Samura Kamara will address the people of Sierra Leone.

In his address, Samura Kamara is expected to express his APC party’s dissatisfaction with the integrity and validity of he published Voter Register and the poor quality of the voter ID card that has been issued to the electorate ahead of elections on 24th June.

National Secretary General of the APC – Lansana Dumbuya, says that tomorrow’s press conference will bring to the attention of the international community, the media, and the people of Sierra Leone “some very serious electoral malpractices that could threaten the successful conduct of a free, fair, transparent, peaceful and credible electoral process in the forthcoming elections on the 24th June 2023.

In a previous public notice published by the party on the 11th June 2023, the party chiefs said that “even though the APC has repeatedly drawn the attention of the ECSL to the ECSL’s repeated violations of the country’s 1991 Constitution and relevant provisions of the Public Elections Act (PEA) of 2022, the ECSL has proven to be intransigent.”

You can read the full statement below: