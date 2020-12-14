Opposition APC wins Freetown Constituency 110 – says NEC

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 December 2020:

The chief electoral commissioner of Sierra Leone – Mr Mohamed Konneh, has this morning confirmed the All People’s Congress Party (APC) candidate – Kadijatu Davies as winner of the re-run election held last Saturday in the Hamilton Constituency 110 in Freetown, after intense campaigning by both the ruling SLPP and the main opposition APC.

There were fears last night over allegations of the SLPP leadership leaning on the chief electoral commissioner, to suspend the announcement of the results until further notice while a recount is conducted.

Announcing the results on national TV and Radio this morning, the NEC chairman said that Kadi Davies polled 51.73% with 9,354 votes, and the ruling SLPP party candidate – Josephine Jackson won 48.27% with 8,729 votes.

This is what the NEC chairman said:

Commenting on the results and sounding alarm bells for the government, an SLPP grassroots leader said: “These elections, especially Constituency 110 is a clear referendum on the 2023/24 elections in the western Area. SLPP is guilty and has always been a culprit of grassroot neglect. What pains me most is when some of us, especially some of our leaders Know what to do but are deliberately avoiding their obligations. I thank the First Lady and appreciate her effort and support but for those claiming to know the dynamics of grassroot politics, this is a clear manifestation of their ignorance.

“To say the truth, SLPP is in a comfortable position to support such elections. Thank you Mr President for the wonderful development steps in Constituency 110. Yes development is good and great but election is about one man one vote. Our target should and must be grassroot root oriented. Let this be a lesson to all of us. Some of us are in our little corner but we are not stupid or ignorant. At least we know politics. I rest my case.”

This is what Lahai Lawrence Leema, National Public Relations Officer of the SLPP said in reaction to today’s results:

“The Sierra Leone Peoples’ Party has noted the announcement of the final results by the National Returning Officer of the National Electoral Commission of the Constituency 110 parliamentary bye-elections which declared Kadie Davies of the APC as Member of Parliament elect. While we are disappointed with this result, let me on behalf of the party congratulate all our supporters for coming out and casting their ballots in a peaceful atmosphere.

“We wish to maintain that we accept these results with our usual grace and consider this a victory, especially because we have secured 48% of the valid votes cast, in a constituency traditionally considered an opposition stronghold. This result, we believe, is indicative of the fact that the SLPP is winning the hearts and minds of fellow Sierra Leoneans across the political divide.

With this headway, we will work hard to maintain our political bases, while continuing our national development efforts.

“Let me at this juncture applaud the indefatigable and vibrant Madam Josephine Jackson, the SLPP candidate for these elections. You put up a brave fight and lost with honour, dignity and respect for yourself and the SLPP party. Your determination to win this election left us on a very good footing to evaluate our chances to win 2023 elections without a runoff.

To our revered First Lady, Mrs. Fatima Bio, we thank you for your show of leadership and drive to succeed in the midst of innumerable odds.

“Thank you again to all my vigilant SLPP supporters for keeping a very high spirit and determination to win these elections. I entreat you all to keep the peace at all times and respect the ‘One Country, One People’ mantra of the party. Having said the above, let me reiterate that we honourably concede this loss and happily go back to the onerous task of leading Sierra Leone from the economic doldrums into which it was crashed by the APC.”

But there are questions today about the decision of the High Court to annul ten of the seats won by the opposition APC at the 2018 general elections which were then “illegally” taken over by the ruling SLPP to form a majority in parliament.

After the declaration of the APC as winner of the Constituency 110 re-run election this morning, many in Sierra Leone are now calling for the Courts to call for re-run of all of the annulled seats.

These are the results of all the elections held last Saturday in various parts of Sierra Leone:

DECLARATION OF RESULTS FOR PARLIAMENTARY RE-RUN ELECTION HELD IN CONSTITUENCY 110

DECLARATION OF RESULTS FOR LOCAL COUNCIL BYE-ELECTIONS IN WARD 226- KAR.ENE DISTRICT

