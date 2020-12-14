President Bio and former president Ernest Bai Koroma in Ivory Coast

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 December 2020:
Sierra Leone’s president Julius Maada Bio and his wife – Mrs Fatima Bio, today arrived in Abidjan to attend the inauguration of president Ouattara who is starting his third term in office after winning Ivory Coast’s presidential election.
Also, in Abidjan to attend today’s inauguration ceremony is Sierra Leone’s former president Koroma.
Writing on Twitter this afternoon, Koroma said, he is “In Abidjan, Côte D’Ivoire to personally congratulate President Ouattara on his re-election, and the people of Côte D’Ivoire for peacefully going through this cycle of electing their leaders. My best wishes for the prosperity of your beautiful country”.
President Bio will fly to Guinea, Conakry to attend the inauguration of president Alpha Conde who also won presidential election for his third term in office. This is what State House press statement said:
Congratulations to African democracy; I hope Sierra Leone would respect the true democracy. Two terms in office; not three terms. However every nation has its own ways to preserve her democracy; so respect to our neighbour’s Guinea and Ivory Coast, especially Guinea who played a vital role during the civil war and helped tofight against those barbarians.