President Bio and former president Ernest Bai Koroma in Ivory Coast

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 December 2020:

Sierra Leone’s president Julius Maada Bio and his wife – Mrs Fatima Bio, today arrived in Abidjan to attend the inauguration of president Ouattara who is starting his third term in office after winning Ivory Coast’s presidential election.

Also, in Abidjan to attend today’s inauguration ceremony is Sierra Leone’s former president Koroma.

Writing on Twitter this afternoon, Koroma said, he is “In Abidjan, Côte D’Ivoire to personally congratulate President Ouattara on his re-election, and the people of Côte D’Ivoire for peacefully going through this cycle of electing their leaders. My best wishes for the prosperity of your beautiful country”.

President Bio will fly to Guinea, Conakry to attend the inauguration of president Alpha Conde who also won presidential election for his third term in office. This is what State House press statement said:

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...