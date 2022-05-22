Opposition CoPPP embarks on a nationwide tour of Sierra Leone

CoPPP Media Team: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 May 2022:

Key members of the Consortium of Progressive Political Parties (CoPPP) last week embarked on a nationwide tour of Sierra Leone, starting in the South East of the country in Kailahun.

On route to Kailahun, the CoPPP delegation led by the Chair, Madam Femi Claudius Cole, stopped at the PMDC office in Kenema, where they were warmly received.

In Kailuhun, the CoPPP Executive held a meeting at the APC Party office, where they met with party members from across the political spectrum who are members of the consortium.

Reflecting on the meeting in Kailahun, Madam Femi Claudius Cole stated that the purpose of the meeting was to make party members understand the concept of CoPPP, and how the parties in the consortium are working to form a coalition.

She explained that through CoPPP, the parties want to ensure that the aspirations of every single tribe and region are represented. Through the mechanism of CoPPP, Sierra Leone has the opportunity to put do mi, ar do yu politics, behind us.

Sierra Leoneans can come together as one nation, working for the development of our country, and looking at how we can support each other, as brothers and sisters, rather than as enemies.

Wadi Williams of NPD said the reception towards CoPPP by the PMDC and APC party in Kenema and Kailahun was extraordinary. Mr Williams said that for the first time, we are putting together the structure and organisation, which was inclusive of all tribes and regions.

Mr Williams noted that CoPPP members have committed themselves to pursue Sierra Leone’s development and progress in a peaceful manner, and to repair the damage inflicted on our country by the government. He observed that those who attended are acknowledging that they must own the need for change. All man don accept say, di future of Sa Lone nar CoPPP ihn han, e dae. Everyone at the meeting recognised that the power of the people, is greater than the people in power.

The PMDC Chairman, Tony Songa said that he would stop at nothing, to see that Sierra Leone gets back on track, on the path of national development and progress, which was why we demanded independence from the colonisers.

C4C Maria Bangura, Women’s Leader, weighed in, saying that under CoPPP, every tribe from every part of the country, are represented. This is what a country which is cohesive and at ease with itself, will look like. Every voice will count. Every concern will be acknowledged.

NGC Party Chairman, assured the audience in Kailahun, that CoPPP presents Sierra Leone, with an opportunity for rebirth and renewal. Everywhere across the African continent, people are coming together under their national identity, to develop and advance their countries. We must do so too in Sierra Leone.

The Tour will continue to other towns and cities as CoPPP aims to reach each and every member in the country.

