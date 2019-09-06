Orange Sierra Leone and Vickie Remoe Show team up

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 September 2019:

Orange Sierra Leone (Orange-SL) has signed a TV sponsorship deal with the Vickie Remoe Show (VRS) to support the latter’s campaign to #makeSierraLeoneFamous – for the right reasons.

“We are not just in Sierra Leone to be the best in class multi service provider, we have tried to understand the needs and values of Sierra Leoneans and how we can connect them with the Orange brand. Our aim is to give Sierra Leoneans what is essential to their lives and relevant to their locality,” said Annie-Wonnie Katta, Head of Public Relations, Orange-SL

“We want to be a major contributor to the wellbeing of Sierra Leoneans. We have supported tremendously in the areas of education, health, women’s empowerment and the environment. Today we are proud to extend our support to entertainment. We are happy to announce that we have teamed up with the biggest travel and business show on TV, The Vickie Remoe Show.”

The Vickie Remoe Show returns for its sixth and biggest season yet with ‘District 16’ and the campaign to #MakeSierraLeoneFamous.

Viewers will join Vickie Remoe as she journeys to each district to find the stories that will give viewers a deeper understanding, appreciation, and a desire to explore their homeland.

“Orange has a unique history of doing responsible business in Sierra Leone-no other mobile operator can compare. When they invest in projects, they choose those that don’t just benefit one person or small group. They invest for the long term and the benefit of the entire community,” said Vickie Remoe, host, executive producer, The Vickie Remoe Show.

“For the past ten years, I have been telling stories to challenge the way both locals and the world think about Sierra Leone. It is not about me. It is about something much bigger; showcasing local excellence, and creativity. Despite what negative stories others might have seen and heard, the Vickie Remoe Show finds the stories that say wonderful things are happening here in Sierra Leone. It is possible.”

The Vickie Remoe Show, which premiered a decade ago on Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), is a cross between ‘The Oprah Show’ and Anthony Bourdain’s ‘Parts Unknown’ with a clear and direct focus on African business and travel.

The 2019 series reached a peak audience of half a million viewers ages 16-45 on AVV TV.

The Vickie Remoe Show’s season six will return to its original home SLBC in March 2020.

