Philip Neville was no Saint! But give him his due

Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 December 2022:

When you die, the good is oft interred with the bones. So said Shakespeare in Julius Caesar.

The comments over the death of Veteran Journalist Phillip Neville, have reached a new level of political diatribe and hate.

Some misguided members of the Ruling class who suffered the brunt of his piercing pen, accuse him of blackmail and victimization of the innocent.

We have forgotten so soon, Neville the daredevil’s exposures of corruption, extrajudicial killings, and siphoning of millions in the guise of Per Diem allowances. Even the APC were never spared his lambasts.

Yes! In the field of journalism, you’re loved to be hated, even by your peers.

In today’s Sierra Leone, you’re demeaned because of your success. Neville built a Media empire through hard work and dedication. Give the devil his due.

Neville was never perfect, so are we all! Why smear his reputation in death? Why did you not challenge him with the facts while he was alive?

Shame unto you! Wait until your deaths and hear what your compatriots will say about you. Sure, you already know the gist.

Bury your hate in your hearts, because that is where it belongs. Let’s respect the dead, if you will.

I know my eulogy already! How I wish I could hear the hypocrisy.

