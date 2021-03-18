President Bio appoints musician – Kao Dennero as Special Envoy For entertainment and investment

Lamin Costo Daramy: 18 March 2021:

President Julius Maada Bio has made history as the first President in the Republic of Sierra Leone to appoint someone from the entertainment industry to a top diplomatic position. Amara Dennis Turay Jalloh, whose stage name is Kao Dennero has been appointed by HE JMB as Special Envoy for Entertainment and Investment.

This novelty will soon wear off because HE JMB has set a fantastic precedent which will be emulated, depending on the legacy Kao will carve out for himself. We have to commend our Tok-N-Do President for showing his determination in resurrecting our entertainment industry to it’s glory days.

However, Kao’s appointment has been met with split opinions. Some view it as a commendable move by President Bio for giving the recognition and much needed attention that will help boost our entertainment industry, position our country as a viable tourism and entertainment hub in the sub region with potential economic benefits.

Most youths identify themselves with Kao especially through his music; you can clearly tell that he understands the social issues that our youths are faced with – especially those from poor socio-economic backgrounds. This will definitely give our youths renewed hope and inspiration.

Others condemn Kao’s appointment and regard it as a risk taken by His Excellency, considering Kao’s past actions and bitter rivalry with some of his colleagues in the music industry. To some, this appointment is likely to put flame to that rivalry as Koa is now in a position of authority.

Besides, we all deserve a chance. Don’t we?

My personal opinion is that Kao deserves it. From a distance, I have seen him go through a transformational period. I reckon he will do a fantastic job in his capacity as our Special Envoy for Entertainment and Investment.

Looking at the diverse views, Kao has been in the industry for quite some time, with a wealth of experience that will help to inform his decisions. He has what it takes to leave an indelible mark in the entertainment industry.

However, for Kao to be the real King, here are few recommendations that he might want to consider: Kao should now understand that rivalry in the entertainment world is something of an oddity and he should use his position to reach out to his adversaries.

Secondly, he needs a synergy between artists, promoters and DJ’s. I call this the three-legged approach. In the absence of one leg, the two will not be as effective as you would want it. If he can succeed in this and ensure that his colleagues feel valued, appreciated and respected, the rest will be history. This might be a daunting task but most certainly doable.

Thirdly, he is now Kao the Special Envoy. He should be a unifier and frown at anything that might bring about division in the industry. Temptations that could lead to loss of composure would present itself in different shapes and sizes. He should always remain calm.

Fourthly, his first move/action as Special Envoy will send a clear message of his intentions and will set the tone of his tenure in office as Special Envoy. He should put his best foot forward. Last but definitely not the least, the best he can ever be is to be himself because that is what got him into the position.

Congratulations on your new role and best wishes. Do us all proud King Kao. We in the entertainment industry are proud of you and applaud His Excellency Julius Maada Bio for a commendable move.

