President Bio attends 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 September 2019:

President Julius Maada Bio departed Freetown yesterday for New York, where he is attending the seventy-fourth session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The first day of the high level General Debate of the 74th Session will start on Tuesday, 24th September 2019, under the theme – “Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion.”

During the High Level Week, several high level events will be held on climate change, sustainable development, financing for development, elimination of nuclear weapons and progress made in addressing the priorities of small island developing States.

On the margins of the 74th Session, President Bio is expected to deliver speeches and participate in several high level events such as the Universal Health Coverage Meeting, Secretary General’s Climate Action Summit, Sustainable Development Summit and Financing for Development Dialogue.

On Tuesday, 24th September 2019, President Bio will be hosted at the Yale University where he will deliver a lecture on “Human Capital Development and Innovation: Pillars for Sierra Leone’s Transformation”.

The First Lady, Mrs Fatima Bio is also expected to participate in several events on the margins, focusing on early marriage, rape and eliminating violence against women and girls.

President Bio will address the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, 26th September 2019, where he is expect to speak about the progress his government has made in democratising Sierra Leone, and turning the economy around.

He will also engage Sierra Leoneans in the US at a Town Hall meeting, on the progress made so far by his New Direction Administration in consolidating peace and national cohesion, the fight against corruption, investment in human capital development, efforts in diversifying the economy and transforming the investment climate.

