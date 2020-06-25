President Bio calls on regional leaders to unite on single currency adoption

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 June 2020:

Yesterday, president Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone chaired a zoom online meeting of the West African Monetary Zone Authority of Heads of States and Governments, where he encouraged his colleagues Heads of State and Governments across the region to unite, in ensuring that the proposed single currency known as the ECO is adopted.

According to report from State House in Freetown, the goal is to merge the West African English speaking countries’ currencies with the West African CFA franc, to create the new Economic Community of West African States’ currency known as the ECO.

In his presentation, president Bio, who is Chairman of the WAMZ Authority of Heads of States and Governments, said that the aim of the meeting is to develop the union and continue the work of their predecessors.

He noted that even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the West African leaders are expected to take action and move the ECO project forward because a lot of effort has gone into making the ECO a reality.

Speaking at the meeting, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Finance – Jacob Jusu Saffa, who is the chairman of the Economic Convergence Council, commended the Heads of State on behalf of the Convergence Council and Committee of Governors of WAMZ, noting that their participation in the meeting is a manifestation of their belief in and passion for monetary integration in ECOWAS.

President of the Republic of Ghana – Nana Akufo-Addo, expressed appreciation for president Bio’s decision to call the leaders to a meeting. He said that the pandemic notwithstanding, the process of regional integration is absolutely critical to the future progress and prosperity of the people of West Africa.

Other Heads of State who spoke at the summit, included the President of the Republic of The Gambia -, Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of Guinea – Alpha Condè, President of the Republic of Liberia – George Weah, and President of the Republic of Nigeria – Muhammadu Buhari.

However, at the end of the meeting no resolution of significance was passed by the leaders to push the adoption of the ECO forward with clear timetable.

