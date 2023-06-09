President Bio – champion of UN Security Council membership: Sierra Leone triumph – Op ed

James Samba: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 June 2023:

In a momentous achievement for Sierra Leone, the nation has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2024 to 2025. This significant accomplishment reflects both the country’s growing international stature and the leadership of President Julius Maada Bio, who has been at the forefront of promoting Sierra Leone’s candidacy and championing global peace and security.

This article explores Sierra Leone’s journey to securing a seat on the Security Council, President Bio leading the efforts in advocating for this cause, and the potential impact of this position on the nation’s diplomatic influence and commitment to global stability.

Sierra Leone’s rise on the Global stage

Sierra Leone’s election to the UN Security Council is a testament to the nation’s progress and renewed standing in the international community. After emerging from a devastating civil war in the early 2000s, Sierra Leone has made remarkable strides in peacebuilding, democratic governance, and socio-economic development.

President Bio’s commitment to stability, good governance, and human rights has garnered admiration both domestically and internationally. The country’s election to the Security Council reflects the trust placed in Sierra Leone to contribute meaningfully to international peace and security.

Making the announcement with exuberance on National Television in Sierra Leone, His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio noted that Sierra Leone’s election to the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member was centred on the principles of partnership, multilateralism, and a representative approach to ensuring lasting global peace and security.

The President proudly stated the country’s overwhelming majority win in the United Nations General Assembly, as an endorsed candidate of the African Union, underscores the trust placed in Sierra Leone to advocate for the interests of Africa and contribute meaningfully to international affairs.

President Bio’s advocacy

President Bio played a pivotal role in championing Sierra Leone’s cause for a seat on the UN Security Council. His diplomatic skills, leadership acumen, and commitment to global peace were instrumental in garnering support from member states.

President Bio, through his Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation undertook extensive diplomatic engagements, showcasing Sierra Leone’s dedication to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, including conflict prevention, peacekeeping, and disarmament. His persuasive advocacy and personal engagement with world leaders helped secure the necessary votes, amplifying Sierra Leone’s voice on the global stage.

Impact on Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone’s membership in the Security Council presents a unique opportunity for the nation to contribute to international peace and security discussions. It provides a platform for President Bio and his administration to address critical global challenges, such as conflict resolution, counterterrorism efforts, and humanitarian crises.

As a non-permanent member, Sierra Leone will have the ability to shape resolutions, engage in decision-making processes, and advocate for the interests of African nations and other developing countries. This newfound influence can enhance Sierra Leone’s diplomatic relations, attract investments, and advance its national development agenda.

Advancing African perspectives

President Bio’s presence on the Security Council also signifies an opportunity to amplify African perspectives and priorities. As the sole African representative elected for the 2024-2025 term, Sierra Leone can bring to the table the experiences and aspirations of the continent.

President Bio’s leadership in addressing issues such as regional conflicts, peacebuilding, and sustainable development will undoubtedly resonate with other African nations. By championing the African agenda, Sierra Leone can contribute to the collective efforts of African countries in shaping global policies and decisions.

In conclusion, Sierra Leone’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council is a testament to the nation’s growing stature on the global stage and President Bio’s exceptional leadership in promoting international peace and security.

As Sierra Leone prepares to embark on this new chapter, it is crucial for the citizens to recognize the significance of President Bio’s achievements and the positive impact his leadership has had on the country’s international standing.

The success in securing the UN Security Council seat underscores President Bio’s dedication to advancing Sierra Leone’s interests and amplifying its voice in shaping global policies.

As the nation looks ahead to the upcoming presidential elections, let us not forget the strides made under President Bio’s leadership and consider the potential for further progress and development with him at the helm.

The election of President Bio for a second term will ensure continuity, stability, and continued success on the international stage for Sierra Leone.

About the author

James is currently pursuing his Masters Degree in Environmental Change and International Development at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom. In addition to his academic pursuits, he served as a valuable Graduate Teaching Assistant within the esteemed Graduate Teaching Engagement Team for the Department of Geography at Sheffield. Prior to embarking on his academic journey, James held the position of Technical Assistant to Dr Francis Kai-Kai, the Minister of Planning and Economic Development.