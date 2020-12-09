President Bio ends three-day visit to Gabon

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 December 2020:

President Dr Julius Maada Bio has today concluded his three-day official visit to the Gabonese Republic, where he met and had bilateral meetings with President Ali Bongo Ondimba and other senior government officials in the capital, Libreville.

According to State House report in Freetown, President Bio also visited the Gabonese Special Economic Zones (GSEZs) to witness major agricultural and industrial projects being undertaken by the Central African country.

Gabon is endowed with abundant petroleum and foreign private investments. It is one of the most prosperous countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

After his closed-door meeting at the Presidential Palace in Libreville, President Bio told the press that although his meeting was private, what he saw during his tour of the economic zones and other industrial areas was quite impressive.

President Bio praised the high-quality products being produced at three of the country’s major factories, including La Sante Pharmaceuticals, the first manufacturing plant prducing generic drugs and medicines in Gabon.

The president also visited Star Ply Gabon, a conglomerate of companies that produces high-quality plywood at the Special Economic Zone in Nkok.

President Bio and his entourage are expected to return to Freetown today, Wednesday 9 December 2020.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...