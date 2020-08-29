President Bio flip-flops on ministerial reappointment over stolen Chinese rice

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 August 2020:

Emily Kadiatu Gogra – the impugned deputy minister of basic and senior secondary education who was sacked by president Bio, and charged to court just four months ago by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for her involvement in the disappearance of 50,000 bags of rice donated by China to feed poor school children in Sierra Leone, was yesterday reinstated by president Bio who is believed to be basking in sunny Lebanon where he is holidaying.

In April 2020, the ACC announced that after several months of investigations by the ACC into what the Sierra Leone Telegraph dubbed the “Chinagate Saga”, it had charged five people with corruption, including Alpha Osman Timbo – the minister of basic and Senior Secondary education for corruption.

The stolen rice was meant to assist the government in feeding hundreds of thousands of malnourished school children across the country.

Also charged to court for corruption were Emily Kadiatu Gogra – the Deputy Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (Photo); Charles Tom Kamanda – the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education; Mamusu Massaquoi – Director of Nutrition in the School Feeding Programme; and Zainab Binta Kamara – a business woman who was caught by police packaging some of the alleged stolen rice for sale.

All of the accused including Minister Alpha Timbo were charged with fifteen counts of corruption offences, including misappropriation of public property, contrary to Section 36(1); failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines, contrary to Section 48(2)(b); conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, contrary to Section 128; converting property knowing same to be proceeds of corruption for the purpose of disguising the illicit origin, contrary to Section 52(1)(a); and abuse of office, contrary to Section 42(1), of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12, of 2008 respectively.

According to the ACC, between October 2019 and December 2019, Alpha Osman Timbo, Emily Kadiatu Gogra, and Charles Tom Kamanda, misappropriated Forty-Nine thousand bags of 50 Kg rice, meant for the government’s school feeding programme.

All three were jointly charged with one count of misappropriation of public property, contrary to Section 36(1); one count of failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines, contrary to Section 48(2) (b); one count of conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, contrary to Section 128; and one count of abuse of office, contrary to Section 42(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12, of 2008.

Mamusu Massaquoi – the lady in charge of the government’s School Feeding Programme misappropriated forty-nine thousand bags of 50Kg rice, was charged with one count of misappropriation of public property, contrary to Section 36(1); one count of conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, contrary to Section 128; and three counts of abuse of office, contrary to Section 42(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12, of 2008 – alleged to have been committed between October 2019 and December 2019.

Zainab Binta Kamara – a local businesswoman, was accused of converting four thousand – one hundred bags of 50Kg rice, meant for the school feeding programme – alleged to have been committed between October 2019 and November 2019.

Zainab was charged with one count of misappropriation of public property, contrary to Section 36(1); one count of conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, contrary to Section 128; one count of converting property knowing such property to be proceeds of corruption for the purpose of disguising the illicit origin, contrary to Section 52(1)(a); one count of concealing the true nature of property which is the proceeds of corruption, contrary to Section 52(1)(b); and one count of possessing property knowing same to be the proceeds of corruption, contrary to Section 52(1)(c) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12, of 2008.

Sending the accused down for trial, the ACC said that it “wishes to reassure the general public of its determination to curb graft at all levels in Sierra Leone, especially in the implementation of the Free Quality Education programme”.

But last month, to the dismay and disappointment of many in Sierra Leone, Justice Cosmotina Jarrett, discharged the former Minister of Basic Education, Alpha Osman Timbo; Emily Kadiatu Gogra – Deputy Minister of Basic Education; Charles T. Kamanda; Mamusu Massaquoi and Zainab Binta Kamara – on all fifteen count charges of corruption related offences without proving their guilt, after the ACC lead Prosecutor – Calvin Mantesbo, informed the Court that the ACC had decided not to continue with the case any further – in what is referred to in law as “nolle prosequi”.

But today the credibility of the ACC and the president himself has been dented further, following yesterday’s reinstatement of Emily Kadiatu Gogra to go back to work as deputy minister of basic and senior secondary education, though not proven innocent or guilty.

According to sources, it is understood that the sacked minister of basic education – Alpha Osman Timbo, has also been reinstated into his previous job as minister of labour. But there has been no fomal statement from State House about his reappointment as the Sierra Leone Telegraph goes to press.

Corruption in high places in Sierra Leone will never end, as long as the culture of impunity is allowed to flourish by a president who pretends to care about fighting corruption.

