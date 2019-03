Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 March 2019:

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone is in the United Arab Emirates on a state visit and attending the Annual Global Education and Skills Forum.

Arriving in Abu Dhabi yesterday, 21st March 2019, president Bio and his wife Mrs Fatima Bio and entourage were warmly received by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan – the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates.

President Bio will today meet with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum – Prime Minister and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

According to State House in Freetown, his visit “will create the opportunity to strength economic and technical cooperation between Sierra Leone and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), focusing on energy, education, health, science and technology, and agriculture”.

The president will also participate in the Global Education and Skills Forum which starts today, where he will address leaders from both public and private sectors about his government’s human resource development agenda and quality, free education programme.

This year’s Global Education and Skills Forum will focus on subject of: ‘who is changing the world?’; and the title of president Bio’s speech is: “President Julius Maada Bio: Change-maker for Sierra Leone”.

The Global Education and Skills Forum is an initiative of the Varkey Foundation which addresses the challenges of education, equity and employment for all. With a unique audience of top leaders from the public, private and social sectors, the forum is an essential platform for collaboration and problem solving.

President Bio inherited a country that was on the brink of economic collapse and an international image battered by corruption, war and natural disasters.

But since taking office almost a year ago, the president has embarked on numerous overseas travels to engage development partners, donor and friendly countries as well as strengthening bilateral relationship.

His overseas visits are also aimed at rebranding Sierra Leone and promote the country’s investment opportunities.

