President Bio is off to ECOWAS amid furore back home over missing billions

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 December 2019:
President Julius Maada Bio will arrive in Abuja, Nigeria tonight, after an embarrassing and gruelling forty-eight hours of media and public outcry, over a report by the country’s Auditor General of a missing One Hundred and Forty One Billion Leones from the government’s accounts.
According to State House report released today, the president will be attending the 56th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, tomorrow Saturday, 21st December 2019.
State House sources speaking to the Sierra Leone Telegraph, says that the president though embarrassed by the scandal, is flying off to Abuja with the full confidence that the country’s parliament and the Anti-Corruption Corruption will be conducting a thorough investigation into the missing funds.
Although the recent performance report of the government published by the Millennium Challenge Compact (MCC), shows that Sierra Leone has made progress in combatting corruption, the 2018 Audit Report of the Auditor General has exposed serious lapses and weaknesses built into the country’s public financial system, that is promoting massive corruption in government.
The 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS has been convened to discuss the Report of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, which is expected to include – a review of the current security situation in the region.
The Summit will also discuss the Final Report of the Auditor-General of the ECOWAS Commission, highlighting the financial position of the Community.
Tomorrow’s summit has been preceded by three statutory Meetings of ECOWAS: Mediation and Security Council of Ministers; the Extraordinary Council of Ministers Meeting on Forensic Auditing; and the proposed celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Protocol on Free Movement in West Africa.
President Julius Maada Bio will return to Sierra Leone at the end of the summit tomorrow, Saturday 21st December 2019.
Away, away he goes again – a President that fully knows the winds of blame and shame blows for sure against SLPP doors. Is he corrupt Saidu? Hmmm! Why is he always running away scared in moments that demand decisive leadership? (lol) He runs because the truth pursues him like a merciless hunter who when it catches the fleeing prey, rips it to more than a thousand pieces, skin, bowels, entrails and all. (lol)
But he is a soldier Great Sayedna. Such men are rarely afraid. What do you say – True of false? Such words come from illusions my friend. Those that point the barrel of loaded guns at the innocent are the most cowardly among men.(lol) So is it true he stole monies to the tune of 18 million dollars once before? It could’ve been that whoever said such a thing was just being nice, because I have heard stories whispered by the gentle wind that said he absconded like an armed bandit with shiploads of stolen monies, whose weight together with gold, almost sank his fleeing ship(lol)
So what should we do now Saidu? Wait patiently my good friend, because time rewards those who are blessed with the gift of patience – and patience is priceless my friend, worth much more than gold. Rising Sun Will Rise Again.