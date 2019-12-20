President Bio is off to ECOWAS amid furore back home over missing billions

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 December 2019:

President Julius Maada Bio will arrive in Abuja, Nigeria tonight, after an embarrassing and gruelling forty-eight hours of media and public outcry, over a report by the country’s Auditor General of a missing One Hundred and Forty One Billion Leones from the government’s accounts.

According to State House report released today, the president will be attending the 56th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, tomorrow Saturday, 21st December 2019.

State House sources speaking to the Sierra Leone Telegraph, says that the president though embarrassed by the scandal, is flying off to Abuja with the full confidence that the country’s parliament and the Anti-Corruption Corruption will be conducting a thorough investigation into the missing funds.

Although the recent performance report of the government published by the Millennium Challenge Compact (MCC), shows that Sierra Leone has made progress in combatting corruption, the 2018 Audit Report of the Auditor General has exposed serious lapses and weaknesses built into the country’s public financial system, that is promoting massive corruption in government.

The 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS has been convened to discuss the Report of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, which is expected to include – a review of the current security situation in the region.

The Summit will also discuss the Final Report of the Auditor-General of the ECOWAS Commission, highlighting the financial position of the Community.

Tomorrow’s summit has been preceded by three statutory Meetings of ECOWAS: Mediation and Security Council of Ministers; the Extraordinary Council of Ministers Meeting on Forensic Auditing; and the proposed celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Protocol on Free Movement in West Africa.

President Julius Maada Bio will return to Sierra Leone at the end of the summit tomorrow, Saturday 21st December 2019.

