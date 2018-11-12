President Bio joins the world to commemorate end of First World War

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 November 2018:

An interfaith ceremony was held at the Cenotaph, Secretariat Building, George Street in Freetown, yesterday Sunday, 11 November 2018, where President Julius Maada Bio and hundreds of Sierra Leonean ex-servicemen and women, civil society groups and the forces, commemorated Poppy Day in honour of the country’s ex-servicemen and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Yesterday marked a hundred years since the end of the First World War.

Shortly after the religious service, President Bio, who was accompanied by his wife – Mrs Fatima Bio, laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in Freetown.

The president and the people of Sierra Leone honoured thousands of their fellow citizens who lost their lives in the World Wars, eleven years civil war and the Ebola epidemic.

Also known as Remembrance Day, Poppy Day – the 11 November, is observed every year by Commonwealth of Nations member states, to mark the end of the First World War in 1918, in remembrance of members of their armed forces who died in the line of duty.

