President Bio joins world leaders at the opening of the UN general assembly in New York

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25th September 2018:

President Julius Maada Bio has joined over a hundred Heads of State and Government at the opening ceremony of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Delivering his opening address, the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres told World Leaders “Our world is suffering from a bad case of trust deficit disorder.”

He said that people are losing trust in institutions and global relations are more divisive. Guterres also committed to making the UN more effective and argued that improving global relations will improve the trust deficit.

The UN Secretary General highlighted the plight of refugees, warning that countries “who close their borders to migrants only fuel the work to traffickers.”

He also spoke extensively about climate change and the immense threat it poses to the world. “Climate change is moving faster than we are,” Guterres said.

He also spoke about the rapid technological advances and the importance of improving gender equality.

In his address, the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump told the UN General Assembly that the United States will always choose independence over global governance.

“The United States will not tell you how to live, work and worship,” Trump said. He also said his administration has accomplished in less than two years more than any other administration.

Trump also spoke about the issues of refugees, Iran Nuclear deal, International Criminal Court, North Korea, China Trade deficit and foreign aid.

He said that the United States is the biggest provider of foreign aid, but it’s not fair because the United States doesn’t get money back. “We are only going to give foreign aid to those who respect us, who frankly are our friends,” Trump said.

President Bio is expected to speak at the General Assembly on Thursday 27th September 2018 on his new government’s agenda, the reform of the United Nations and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Sierra Leone and the UNDP, UNCDF and KIVA on strengthening our national digital identification system.

The president of Sierra Leone was accompanied at the opening ceremony of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly by the First Lady, Fatima Bio, Chief Minister, Prof. David Francis, Foreign Minister, Alie Kabba, Permanent Representative to United Nations, Dr Francis Kaikai and others.

Earlier on Monday, president Julius Maada Bio was invited as guest by the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau at a roundtable discussion with a small group of Heads of State and Government on Girls’ Education in Conflict.

President Bio was also a guest at a reception of the 73rd session of UNGA hosted by the President of the United States.

