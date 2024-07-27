President Bio pledges to hand over power to younger generation – will APC do the same?

Sylvester Suaray: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 July 2024:

President Joe Biden of the Democratic Party of the United States of America recently demonstrated leadership and political maturity as he gracefully passed on the candidacy of their party to Vice President Kamala Harris, who is a younger and more energetic candidate.

Speaking this week to the people of the United States about his decision to step down from Office, President Biden said, there was a “time and a place for new voices, fresh voices — yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now.”

In a poorly stage-managed town hall meeting organised by the Bio-led government to increase the country’s chances for an MCC grant award, President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone also pledged to hand over power to the younger generation in his party when his term ends in 2028.

The issue of succession is crucial for the growth and development of any organisation, including political parties. This is currently a challenge for the All Peoples Congress (APC) party in Sierra Leone which is led by a generation that has served for decades and to their credit, with diligence. This generation must now decide where the baton of power should be passed.

Examples of a need to have a fresh voice and face in the APC have sprouted around the world and across our rival party and the need to emulate is now even stronger. The current leadership of the APC must understand that the best way to protect their legacy is by grooming and empowering the younger voices they have mentored and inspired.

By considering the need to build a strong institution, as well as the multitude of supporters who believe in their vision, ideology, and wisdom, the APC leadership an make the right decision to ensure the party’s continuity and success, while putting personal sentiments aside.

The negative consequences of generational political rivalries and the reluctance of older leaders to make room for younger ones can be observed in countries like Kenya, and Nigeria, which have experienced division, instability, and governance paralysis as a result.

The unrest in Kenya provides another striking example of the harmful nature of generational political rivalries. The continuous cycle of rivalry, betrayals, and confrontations among the Kenyatta, Odinga, and Ruto factions has undermined the country’s potential for national development, regional influence, and continental leadership.

Nigeria, too, suffers from political, governance, and leadership paralysis because the old guard has failed to make way for the younger leaders they have nurtured.

On the other hand, Senegal has been able to break free from the grasp of generational power struggles, thanks to its politically mature public. The new leadership in Dakar holds significant potential to heal the country’s wounds and solidify its development prospects.

Sierra Leone, particularly the APC, should learn from these examples and take action to rejuvenate the party by incorporating new blood and allowing younger voices to lead. President Julius Maada Bio’s commitment to handing power back to the younger generation in his party when he leaves office in 2028 is a positive example that emphasises the importance of embracing fresh voices and ideas for the party’s continued relevance and success.

The APC must follow suit to avoid a painful decline under the weight of a stubborn incumbent. It is time for a new generation of leaders to step up and guide the party towards a prosperous future.

Politics has traditionally been dominated by established figures that overshadow the voices of younger generations. However, a recent and encouraging trend has emerged, with fresh and younger voices gaining prominence in politics. This is crucial for the healthy functioning of democracy as it injects new ideas, energy, and perspectives into the political discourse.

The main opposition party, the All People’s Congress (APC), particularly needs to urgently learn the realities in Kenya, the USA, Nigeria, and Senegal. The party’s leaders must do everything in their power to save our great institution. They face a difficult yet straightforward choice – either “empty the swamp,” infuse new energy, and revive the APC, or watch it die a painful death under the torment of an incumbent driven by ferocity, revenge, and mercilessness.

In the struggle of APC, the young shall grow.