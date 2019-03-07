President Bio receives big welcome in Massachusetts

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 March 2019:

President Julius Maada Bio was today welcomed in Boston by the State Representative – Shawn C Dooley of the House of Representatives of The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, where he was praised for his impressive leadership in transforming Sierra Leone.

The State Representative congratulated president Bio for fostering a great friendship between Sierra Leone and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts through his historic visit.

Receiving an award from the State Representative at a town hall meeting with Sierra Leoneans, the citation to president Julius Maada Bio reads: “The entire membership extends its very best wishes and expresses the hope for future good fortune and continued success in all endeavours.”

Speaking to Sierra Leoneans attending the town hall meeting, president Bio highlighted his government’s achievements since taking up office about a year ago.

He spoke about his commitment to human capital development through his Free Quality Education Programme, the fight against corruption, and the ongoing commissions of inquiry.

The president told the audience that his government has launched the Medium-Term National Development Plan, which was produced after nationwide consultation, so at to address the serious development challenges facing Sierra Leone.

The meeting was chaired by Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the United States of America – Sidique Abu Bakarr Wai and attended by the Chairman of SLPP North America – Mohamed Bah.

Later today president Bio will commence his formal engagement with a visit to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he will be received by Cindy Barnhart, Chancellor.

And tomorrow Friday 8th March 2019, he will visit Harvard University.

