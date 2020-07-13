President Bio receives National Electoral Commission’s 2019 Report

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 July 2020:

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has today presented its 2019 Annual Report to President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House, in line with Section 33 (12) of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone.

Acting Chief Electoral Commissioner, Edmond Sylvester Alpha, said that the report covers the profile of the Commission, elections conducted within the period under review and gender analysis on elections, noting that from all indications, there was a marked increase in the participation of women in elections conducted by the Commission in 2019.

He also thanked the Government for its financial support to the Commission, saying that as a result they were able to conduct all elections during the period under review.

Edmond Sylvester Alpha also noted government’s support for the commencement of the implementation of the construction of regional offices in Bo and Kenema, and the construction of a perimeter fence in Bombali.

“The Commission reiterates its commitment in strengthening collaboration and greater engagement with government, international partners and key stakeholders for the conduct of credible and transparent elections that meet international standards and the expectations of the people of Sierra Leone,” he said.

In his response, the President thanked the Commission for doing a good job, saying that despite it being a difficult one their job is important in promoting democracy in the country.

He further implored the NEC to do more about integrity, and emphasised that their proper functioning would go a long way to determine the trajectory of democracy in the country.

President Bio also welcomed the progress the Commission had made so far in paying specific attention to gender and disability issues, as key pillars in their various initiatives.

He added that the process must always be inclusive because of the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

President Bio assured the NEC that government would continue to endeavour to make sure that adequate funding is provided to finance the activities of the Commission, as he implored the NEC to continue to do their best to provide the stability needed for development.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...