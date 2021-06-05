President Bio receives  new High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana and Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 June 2021:

Yesterday Friday, Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana and Sierra Leone, Kati Csaba presented her letter of credence via video conferencing to President Dr Julius Maada Bio, marking the commencement of her tour of duty in the country.

High Commissioner Kati Csaba extended fraternal greetings from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the government, and the people of Canada. She told president Bio that the two countries have had a long history dating back to the transportation of freed slaves from the Canadian province of Nova Scotia to Freetown in 1792, and later the two countries membership of the Commonwealth and the United Nations.

“I now, therefore, present to you, His Excellency, my letter of credence and the withdrawal letter of my predecessor. I look forward to the opportunity of making my first visit to your country to meet with you,” she said.

President Bio thanked High Commissioner Csaba and said that Sierra Leone has long waited for her to take up office, and expressed hope that the excellent bilateral relationship between Sierra Leone and Canada would continue during her tenure.

“Through various stages of peacekeeping, to Ebola and to Covid-19, Canada has been of immense help to the Republic of Sierra Leone and continues other support in different areas. I hope that during your tenure we will be able to deepen this bilateral relationship,” the president said.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...