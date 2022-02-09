President Bio reneges on promise to respect rule of law, human rights and civil liberty

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 February 2022:

President Bio of Sierra Leone has once again shown that neither he nor his chief of police – Ambrose Sovula respects the country’s constitution, civil liberty, freedom of speech and human rights, after throwing Mr Sidi Yahya Tunis – spokesman for the country’s main opposition APC party, behind bars yesterday.

According to the police chief, Mr Tunis was “invited to answer to questions” relating to statements he had made on national radio about the forthcoming elections, which Mr Tunis is alleged to have said that his party would ensure that their supporters do everything within the law to oust the ruling SLPP from office.

But, as in previous so called “invitations” granted to opposition politicians by the police, Mr Tunis was thrown into a cell barefooted and locked up among groups of inmates without charge, where he spent last night.

There is public anger this morning, especially among supporters and members of the main opposition APC who in the last four years since the SLPP won elections in 2018, have shown a lot of restraint despite provocations and harassment from supporters of the ruling SLPP and worse – police intimidation and arrests.

President Bio’s lack of respect for human rights, civil liberty and freedom of speech does not come as a surprise to many who continue to accuse him of killing dozens of people, after leading a military coup against the government in 1992.

He is a retired military brigadier who was given a chance by the people of Sierra Leone at the last elections, to prove that he can be trusted to respect democratic freedoms and the rule of law, enshrined in the country’s constitution.

Mr Tunis’s name has now been added to the long list of opposition politicians that have been unlawfully arrested by the police chief for alleged “incitement conduct or statements”.

There are fears among political analysts that sections of the military may uprise against the government as seen recently in neighbouring Guinea, Mali, and Burkina Faso, to help restore political stability and order in Sierra Leone.

You can listen to APC Secretary General – Osman Yansanneh speaking this morning on 98.1 FM about Tunis’s arrest:

APC Yansanneh speaking on radio 98.1 about the arrest of Tunis

