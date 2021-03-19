President Bio sacks NATCOM commissioner after blowing corruption whistle

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 March 2021:

President Bio has this week sacked Joseph Sannoh who is one of the civil society activists brought into the public service, after he won presidential election in 2018 with the aim of helping to bring good governance into his government.

There are reports of a big rift between Mr. Joseph Sannoh who is described as a pro-SLPP Civil Society Activist and State House, after Sannoh called a press conference and accused State House of complicity in alleged corruption taking place at the ministry of education where minister Sengeh is said to have appointed his younger brother to a senior post.

His press conference was held in Freetown at SLAJ’s Office. Sannoh said he has video and audio evidence but is yet to produce that evidence, which has angered State House, prompting the President to sack Joseph Sannoh from his highly paid job at NATCOM.

Many are now saying that this is corruption at State House fighting back. Joseph Sannoh is said to have disappeared from public eye. He has not been seen. The Sierra Leone Telegraph has attempted to contact both Sannoh and State House for comment but to no avail.

This is Sannoh at the press conference apparently talking about what he describes as ‘Corruption with the connivance of top State House officials and Cabinet Ministers.’

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=225785952618551

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...