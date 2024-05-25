President Bio squanders another opportunity to promote cohesion and peace in Sierra Leone

Alpha Amadu Jalloh – The Fox: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 May 2024:

President Julius Maada Bio recently convened a cabinet retreat in the City of Bo, a significant move aimed at addressing the multifaceted challenges facing Sierra Leone.

Many Sierra Leoneans, including myself, awaited this retreat with cautious optimism, hoping it would herald meaningful solutions to our economic woes and social issues. However, what emerged from this gathering was disheartening—a declaration wrapped in threats rather than hope, epitomized by the statement, “Come with a bullet, a bullet awaits you.”

This phrase, laden with aggression, underscores a squandered opportunity to foster unity and development. While Sierra Leoneans are weary of the enduring economic hardships, there remains a collective belief that progress is achievable through proper leadership and inclusive governance.

The cabinet retreat was a chance to galvanize this belief, to present a strategic vision involving both local and international development partners, and to engage all citizens in building a better Sierra Leone.

As a concerned citizen, I have consistently highlighted the missteps and failures within our society and leadership. Yet, I also believe in acknowledging when something positive is on the horizon. Unfortunately, President Bio’s approach has again diverted from constructive dialogue and effective governance, leaning instead towards divisive rhetoric. This is particularly troubling given the anticipation that the retreat would yield actionable plans to address the pressing social malaise.

The President’s post-retreat statement should have been a clarion call for unity and collaborative effort, emphasizing strategic partnerships and the collective strength of Sierra Leoneans. Instead, the ominous tone alienated those who yearn for genuine leadership and inclusive progress. The people of Sierra Leone were looking for assurances of development, strategies for economic recovery, and commitments to social stability—not threats.

It appears that President Bio is more focused on impressing certain factions rather than fulfilling his role as the leader of the entire nation. The time for politicking is over; the elections have concluded, and the President’s allegiance must now be to the nation as a whole. His second and final term is an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy of progress and unity, but this can only be achieved through humility and a genuine commitment to inclusive governance.

Moreover, President Bio must recognize that some of his closest advisors are not serving the nation’s best interests. It is imperative that he recalibrates his approach, surrounding himself with individuals who are genuinely committed to the welfare of Sierra Leone. Leadership is not about threats but about inspiring confidence and fostering a cooperative spirit among all citizens, regardless of their political affiliations or regional backgrounds.

Therefore, I urge President Julius Maada Bio, our leader and father of the nation, to shift his focus towards constructive and inclusive governance. The rhetoric of threats must be replaced with messages of hope and strategies for development.

Bullets are unnecessary; what Sierra Leone needs is unity, humility, and a collective effort to build a prosperous future. Let us move forward together, with a renewed sense of purpose and a shared vision for our beloved country.