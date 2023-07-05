President Bio throws insults at Britain, USA, Germany, Ireland and the EU over rigged election results

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 05 July 2023:
Since the announcement of the June 24th presidential and general elections results by Sierra Leone’s Electoral Commission (ECSL), the international community and independent election observers in and out of the country have refused to accept the integrity and veracity of the ballot tallying process.
They are accusing the ECSL of failing to ensure transparency and basic electoral standards, and have not accepted the swearing of Julius Maada Bio as President of Sierra Leone for a second term.
The main opposition APC party are calling for the resignation of the Chief Justice, the head of police, the head of the army, the chief electoral commissioner, and indeed the president himself in order to make way for fresh elections in six months.
The APC are also demanding the establishment of an international election arbitration court in Sierra Leone – made up of judges from the commonwealth to oversee all election petition cases.
These demands, accusations and refusal to accept the validity of the election results have put President Julius Maada at dangerous odds with the international community, whom he now describes as “Agents” of chaos and instability in Sierra Leone.
Speaking at a meeting with a small section of civil society organisations yesterday, President Bio attacked the international community in the country, accusing Britain, USA, Germany, Ireland and the European Union of “interfering in Sierra Leone’s politics”.
He said that the international community are promoting confusion and chaos in the country. “We have to guard against that, because you have no right to come and validate our election,” the retired military junta brigadier President Bio said.
“We have never done that to the European Union or any country in the European Union. We didn’t do that to the United States when they had their problem, when they attacked their Capitol…,” referring to President Trump’s refusal to accept the election results and the storming of Capitol Building by Trump supporters in 2020.
Taking a swipe at the Americans who yesterday were celebrating their Day of Independence, President Bio said: “We didn’t say their democracy was being attained with guns…”
Whilst President Bio was busy attacking the American government, the US State Department published this Tweet yesterday praising the President of Senegal – Macky Sall, of respecting his country’s democratic values after backing down from his previous bid to stay in office for a third term, contrary to the country’s constitution. The US State Department draw parallels with the undemocratic rigging of elections in Sierra Leone to keep President Bio in office.
See Tweet by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee:
President Bio said that the success of his SLPP party at the polls was down to sheer hard campaigning. “We had a spirited campaign. As a government, we went all over the country. We didn’t take anything for granted. We didn’t take the people for granted and we also used the campaign as a tool and means by which we can know the living condition of the people,” he told his civil society visitors to State House yesterday.
“But you still have people who want to bring about confusion from the same international community and we must guard against that,” as he lashes at those in and out of the country he refers to as “Agents” of chaos in Sierra Leone.
“We should stand our grounds and correct certain misrepresentation and tell them that it is the constitution of Sierra Leone that determines how results are counted here, not the chairman of the Electoral Commission,” Bio said, and that he will not go against the constitution.
“Because somebody comes from somewhere to monitor or observe and say this is not how we should do it.”
President Bio has drawn sword with the US, Britain, Ireland, Germany and the EU, forgetting that Sierra Leone cannot survive without the hundreds of millions of dollars in financial support he receives from those countries to keep his government and the nation’s economy afloat.
There are rumours President Bio is having secret talks with the Russian and Chinese governments to establish closer economic, security and political alliance that will replace Sierra Leone’s longstanding relationship with the West.
The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are both considering pulling out of Sierra Leone along with their Billion dollars financial assistance, until the current political impasse between President Bio and the country’s main opposition APC over rigged election results have been resolved.
In sharp contrast to President Bio’s jingoism and suicidal battle-ready approach, his Senior Adviser – former minister in the previous APC government who defected to join Bio’s government to avoid corruption charges – Mr Alpha Kanu (also popularly known as Alpha Khan), has been on national television begging the opposition APC presidential candidate Dr Samura Kamara to accept the rigged elections results.
This is what he said:
Francis Alieu, I mentioned SAS for good reason, just as an example of how stealthy and lethal Western covert forces can be. We may never find out what role they played in bringing the RUF led by Foday Sancoh to the negotiating table. I would like to remind you that the powers that be are forever ready to fight for their values and interests – moral and ethical considerations have their place.
One of the centre pieces of Western values is democracy, closely followed by capitalism, where market forces are given a complete free run in determining the direction of capital. The West may well see Sierra Leone as a potential defeat for them which they should not allow to stand as the country may descend into anarchy and dictatorship. Do you know why the West has always stood with Israel despite what goes on with Palestinians? Do you know why the West has always stood with Taiwan in its confrontation with China? Do you know why the West is against North Korea? I am sure all your will converge on one thing : ideological values. If you sniff democracy anywhere don’t look too far – the West is right there glaring at you.
Many thanks.
Folks, abject stupidity combined with arrogance is what you are now witnessing coming directly from the corrupt man in our failing State House, that has never once climbed the ladders of decency and legitimacy towards the highest peaks of political power in Sierra Leone, throughout his entire life; He is now foolishly trying to contend with Super power nations that are far stronger than him; Silly is it not? The facts of the natter, still remain lucid and very clear to us…they stole an election, brazenly from the gentlemanly Samura Kamara…and the illustrious Madam Aki Sawyer, that is, hands down, the greatest Mayor that has ever held that highly esteemed office since the days of Siaka Stevens; Yes, I know, because I have been blessed and privileged to see all of her predecessors at work…and Madam Sawyer outshines them all…just as the daylight outshines a blazing candle in the sun.
I have spent several years of my life living in the United States. Over this period of time, I have exercised my rights as a citizen by voting in both local and national elections. It is ironic that the United States would admit irregularities in its voting process yet would scold African countries for not holding a perfect election. It is public knowledge that American elections are not devoid of fraud and other irregularities. So, why would America and its European partners want to hold African countries to a higher standard? Nigeria was lambasted a couple of months ago. Now, it is Sierra Leone, where even after many elections observers have praised the process as free, fair and credible, a few regime change agents in their midst are elevating minor tabulation inconsistences to the level of a rigged election.
Even laughable is the fact that the electorally disgraced All People’s Congress who could not hold a free and fair election within its own party could all of a sudden now become champions of transparency and accountability in national elections. How did Dr. Samura Kamara emerge as flagbearer for the APC? Through a rigged and violent elections process that saw competing flagbearer candidates publicly assaulted, and their ballot boxes thrashed. Are these the folks that have suddenly become the champions of democracy in our country?
Instead of Dr. Samura Kamara continuing to lead his defeated troops, he should be worrying about the corruption charges that hang over his head. He appears in court on July 14 and if found guilty could face a long prison sentence. As for the APC, there is no way a politically, structurally, and financially inept political party can win national elections. Who would forget the APC demonstrating on several occasions that it was not ready for the June 24 elections. From running a shambolic campaign to not having funds to pay its elections agents, it was a foregone conclusion that the APC would crash, and burn come June 24. Lastly, the APC must be careful what it wishes for. If by any chance there is a rerun of the elections, I have not an iota of doubt that Samura Kamara’s party will again be pulverized at the polls.
Your words define you. Even Nigeria, which is the region’s heavyweight is careful with regards to utterances about the West. Either the president is a very brave man or a foolhardy one. The imperialist powers are not to be trifled with on a whim. These are not the poor illiterate youths, who were massacred by an inept police force. I see echoes of Macbeth here.
All this mudslinging is coming from APC sympathizers, truth be told Sierra Leone as a sovereign nation-state is not answerable to any Think Tank organization. They can observe, make analysis, and even report their findings. However, just like any other organization they can be swayed or even be agents of regime change in a guise. For instance, the Carter Center is an institution designed to grade democratic practices of countries in the global south but lacks the spine to critique lapses in the US electoral processes. How ironic, Sierra Leoneans have decided their fate, use the courts if you think the election was rigged. So funny that some ill informed individual mentioning the SAS in domestic politics. The SAS only came to Sierra Leone to rescue captured Royal Irish Regiments members from the West Side Boys. So I don’t get the angle of the argument this individual is pushing…or perhaps attempting to suggest that western powers will particularly punish President Bio. While talking about punishment please add Col. Dumbuya next door to the list, I guess Sierra Leone is just a country that western powers exert force upon to keep in check. The lust for naked/absolute power have disillusioned or maybe will drive some APC bigots to commit treasonable acts.
Here we have it. Maada Bio has gone overboard. History has taught him nothing. His entourage (particularly his foreign minister, David Francis) know nothing. What we have here is little Bio daring and challenging the Western world. Through out his days in the army, the chances are that he never read military history, and he most certainly never read about intricate operations which special forces of Western intelligence agencies have pulled off. Has he already forgotten what British special forces (SAS) did to the ill-fated West Side Boys during the country’s civil war?
What would an alignment with Russia bring to the table right now, embroiled as it is in a protracted conflict with Ukraine? The Russians have more sense than to waste their time trying to retrieve a leader in the north western tip of Africa, whose people have voted out, from the clutches of his political demise.
The Chinese? Well they may do something if Bio is ready and willing to sell us to them. But even they can be discouraged by the collective effort of the west, who would not fail to point out to them the folly of investing in a country that’s on the brink of total collapse.
Bio is a featherweight with guts to go against a heavyweight (The West). Let us be prepared for his funeral service. Alpha Kanu should be informed as the one chosen to give the eulogy; Victor Foh, Alpha Saidu Bangura, should be two of the pallbearers.
“The Chinese? Well they may do something if Bio is ready and willing to sell us to them.”
If you’re talking about selling SL to the Chinese, do not forget the previous APC-Government.
It really pains to read such comments here.
Have you forgotten the hundreds of illegal Chinese Citizens who the former APC allowed into the Country to exploit our Minerals ? It is the APC Party that is Socialist, just check in the History of the Party.
Pres. Putin among one of the First to congratulate Pres. Bio could be another infleuence of the charming First Lady at Work. This has nothing to do with Sierra Leone wanting to Go Socialist.
Sierra Leone is our country and some of us have no where to go. Please, please, please, let this problem solve now. We need peace in this country
Alpha Kanu , if you are not true to yourself how can you be true to others?
On January 6th 2021, America lost the moral rectitude to preach democracy to anyone else. Until they hold and bring Trump to book, there’ll be little they can say about democracy.