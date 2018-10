Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 October 2018:

President Bio of Sierra Leone is today embarking on a seven day overseas mission – 31st October to 7th November, starting with an African Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative Conference taking place in Dakar, Senegal, tomorrow. And on the 4th-7th November, the president will meet EU leaders including the president of the European Commission, and potential European investors. This is a statement from State House:

