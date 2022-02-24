President Bio’s threats on former president Koroma may derail international mediation efforts – Op ed

Santigie Bangura: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 February 2022:
Early warning signals in Sierra Leone are staring state actors and the international community on the face and beckoning for action. Everyone, except Bio and his Government, agrees that widespread political abuse, repression and belligerence, represent a formidable antecedent to conflict.
It is this grim prognosis of an increasingly toxic political environment that informs the heightened ongoing mediation efforts in the country.
Unfortunately, the unstatesmanlike posture of the President and that of his bellicose minister of Internal Affairs fly rudely in the face of those ongoing labors at getting the political leaders to tone down the rhetoric and, through genuine dialogue, peace building and national cohesion heal the ailing political climate in the country.
I have just listened to an audio in which President Julius Maada Bio threatens to further subject his rather illustrious and very peaceful predecessor, former President Ernest Bai Koroma to more indignities. The offending audio, which is being disseminated by known Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) operatives on social media, contains a statement in which Bio asserted that after serving two consecutive terms in office, Ernest Koroma should no longer be associated with politics in the country’.
The president reportedly made that statement yesterday Wednesday, February 23, 2022 in Port Loko, north-west of Sierra Leone.
On the same day, Wednesday, Bio’s rather intemperate and overzealous Internal Affairs minister, Lahai Lawrence Leema, was on the AYV TV ‘Good Morning Show’ threatening that the Bio-led Government will pulverize anyone standing in the way of their reelection in 2023.
Leema was reacting to the benign statement made about two weeks ago by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC), Sidi Yahyah Tunis. The APC spokesman was arrested and detained for stating that his party would activate ‘Level 3’ of its strategy which is, as he put it, “to mobilize its supporters and electorates in order to democratically remove the SLPP from power through the ballot.”
But this regime’s tenseness has transcended mere verbal threats. Its unbridled abuse of power has translated into uneven access to justice and fair trial, electoral violence and manipulation of elections results, constriction of the political space including the systematic state sanctioned intimidation, harassment, arrest and detention of members of the opposition.
In all of this, state institutions like the police, judiciary and the electoral commission have been shockingly complicit.
Even more concerning, is the Government’s apparent reinforcement of its violent actions with more military preparedness. Budget records and other credible reports indicate an inordinately ballooning military and police spending. Comparative analysis of ministry of finance budget allocations to Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Defence seen by this writer, show a staggering increase from Le 108.9 billion in 2021 to Le 341.3 billion in 2022, representing a whopping 213.4 percent rise.
Regarding the Sierra Leone Police, the records show 311.5 percent increase in budget allocation from Le 96.3 billion in 2021 to 396.3 billion in in 2022.
One would have thought that at a time when the Government is claiming that Sierra Leone is one of the most peaceful countries in Africa, it should be investing more on consolidating the peace through heightened civic education, national civil registration, elections preparedness in terms of procurement of electoral materials. But clearly, the priority does not appear to be in the direction of fostering peaceful, free, fair, credible and acceptable elections, rather this Bio-led Government is hell- bent on violent suppression of any dissent and cowing the opposition through the force of arms.
But going back to President Bio’s threats to his predecessor, dim witted as it may sound, it beggars belief that Bio and his team could still be edgy about Koroma’s political influence.
If this Bio – led Government has done its assignment of delivering on his manifesto, and that as they claim, Sierra Leone is better today than four years ago, there should be no reason why they should bother themselves with such calm and peace minded former president.
Also, it defies common sense that president Bio expects Koroma to go to sleep particularly in view of the extent to which he (Bio) and his Government have gone to dismantle President Koroma’s legacy of ten years of hard work and their coordinated exertions to shred his reputation.
Needless to remind Bio of the extremely putrid content of his SLPP Government Transition Report, which sought to criminalise the erstwhile APC government led by Koroma. Nor should it be lost on Bio that his divisive and abhorrent Commissions of Inquiry, the direct [Government] animosity against President Koroma and his family constitutes a commanding justification for Ernest Koroma to ferociously defend his record and family name.
Of note, and regarding the state sanctioned hostility against Koroma and his family, includes the trumped up murder charges against his daughter and the attempt to arrest her.
This writer is also aware that President Bio and his Government have in many ways subjected the former president Koroma to unthinkable indignities including the insulting requirement on him to obtain a clearance from the Attorney General each time he wants to travel out of the country.
President Bio has also refused, in many ways, to oblige his predecessor with his retirement entitlements including little things like the statutory provision of four utility vehicles and the once -in -a -year travelling expenses.
There are also major issues relating to travel ban on many APC ministers and other senior functionaries who served in President Koroma’s Government; the assault on President Koroma’s home town of Makeni and slaughtering of innocent people on account of a protest against the controversial removal of a thermal generator; as well as the state killings at the Pademba Road Correctional Facility and in other parts of the country.
Even with such animosity against him and such widespread political abuse, Ernest Bai Koroma has demonstrated extraordinary emotional control and maturity – moved out of the city to his hometown of Makeni, rarely commented on national issues and largely steering clear of the government and its activities.
Ernest Koroma’s calmness in the face of such ill treatment and provocation by president Bio and his Government is the subject of great consternation but also, admiration for the statesman.
It is therefore both insensitive and a mark of low exposure that president Bio could come out in public with that ill-formed demand that his predecessor must resign from the politics of his country.
If anything, Bio should be thankful for the statesman’s restraining influence on the APC in the face of the Government’s excesses. And may be someone should share videos of President Obama in the 2020 United States presidential election and the ensuing gubernatorial elections thereon.
It’s good to see the sycophants are still in the A.P.C.
Appointing oneself chairman for life,seeking to impose a selection process on the party is not peaceful and democratic. He is just part of the problem, please, we have had enough of these sycophants.
The newspaper articles on Sierra Leone Telegraph are turning into subjective, biased, and propaganda tools instead of giving us fair, unbiased and objective news about Sierra Leone.
Mustapha, please note that the Sierra Leone Telegraph does not take responsibility for, or ownership of the views or opinions of our Op Ed contributors. We welcome and will publish all shades of views and opinions about issues affecting our nation, including yours. Thank you.
Bio’s comments have opened up a whole can of worms. This is like two political gladiators walking a tight rope. And is only going to be one winner. This political posturing by Bio, and his sidekick Lahai Lawrence Leema one of the most unapologetic thuggish elements within the Bio orbit, coming out of the shadows and buttressing Bio’s unhinged comments about ex President Koroma,should not be dismissed as some misfit trying to curry favours from his boss, but should be taken seriously. Now if we follow the principles that all Sierra Leoneans are equal in the eyes of the law, and most importantly no one is above the law and no one is below it, this is the time the inspector General of Police to come out of his egg shell and show some back bone and order an investigation in to Bio’s comments and invite Mr Leema to CID headquarters to answer serious questions about inciting public violence by his use of language dim provocative in the public sphere , there by undermining the security of the state of Sierra Leone.
Because when his violent pressure coker words reached their bioling points come 2023,and there is a breakdown of law and order, Mr Leema and his ilk will be on the first flight out of the country at Lungi International Airport, with their stolen ill gotten wealth . In the past four years, Mr Leema’s propensity for violent acts in any hot spot is wellknown.Socalled Pademba Road prison riots,to more recently the Belgium Markets riots, when SLPP thugs were unleashed to unsuspecting traders. You have the spectacle of Belgians Market traders pleading with the Sierra Leone police to stop the thugs from running a mock. Leaving them traumatise and dejected and loosing all faith in our police service. This sowing of seeds of violence is not good and healthy for our democracy. By making this comments, and knowing the security challenges facing our West African region, four military coups with in the ECOWAS region alone, one would have expected our leaders to learn from the mistakes of others in the region. Bio have fallen far below the standards expected of him.
We cannot allow or be force to choose between a peaceful transfer of power, or violence. And if the penny finally drop and the sensible peoples of Sierra Leone think they are worse off than when Bio took office back in 2018 and decided to vote for some one eles we’ve never heard of, that person should be given the chance to form a government and allow to govern peacefully . A one person one vote and a peaceful transfer of power is what we want in Sierra Leone.