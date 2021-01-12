Prince of Wales School saga – common sense has prevailed

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 January 2021:

The Sierra Leone Telegraph is pleased to report that after a marathon meeting that ended a few hours ago at the ministry of education in Freetown, between the Education Permanent Secretary and the Board of Governors of the Prince of Wales Secondary School, the decision of the Board of Governors to appoint Mr LeFevre as Principal has been upheld by the Education Permanent Secretary.

Yesterday, the Sierra Leone Telegraph published a story of an attempt by so called “powers from above” to overturn the decision of the Board not to appoint Mr Gegbai for the position of Principal of the school, after he had failed to convince Board Governors that he is more qualified and experienced for the post than Mr. LeFevre.

The Chairman of the Board of Governors of the school – Mr Gilpin, was unavailable for comment on this breaking story, but an ex-pupil of the school living in London, tonight told the Sierra Leone Telegraph that: “Common sense has prevailed and justice has won. For me it’s a vindication of the very professional approach taken by the Board of Governors, and so refreshing to see a Minister backing up his staff in performing their duties without political interference.”

It is not clear after tonight’s decision by the Education Permanent Secretary, whether Mr Gegbai will be staying on as a teacher at the Prince of Wales School, after creating such unnecessary rancour and ill-will among the staff and management of the school.

But one thing is clear. The Board of Governors can now move on to focussing on how best to continue improving standards of achievement at the school, as well as raising much needed funds from the school’s alumni – especially those living in the diaspora, so as to refurbish and modernise the school building and amenities beyond what has so far been achieved.

