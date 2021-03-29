Response to Freetown Susan Bay fire disaster is promising but questions remain unanswered

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 March 2021:

Sierra Leone’s National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) continues to lead the response to the Freetown Susan Bay fire disaster that consumed the homes of thousands of slum dwellers.

The incident has been classified as a level two national disaster, prompting massive humanitarian support from the Freetown City Council (FCC) and many corporate and philanthropic well-wishers.

According to the latest report by the FCC, registration of the victims of the fire established that 7,093 people were affected across 1,597 households.

A multi-agency needs assessment has identified shelter, water, food and clothing as priority requirements for affected residents.

The FCC says that the following items have been received or achieved: Supply of food and water for up to 5000 victims, fifty-three tents erected, seven large water tanks.

FCC is playing a supporting role, coordinating and collaborating with the NDMA Pillar Leads for Registration, Shelter, Water/Sanitation, Logistics, Psychosocial, Nutrition (and non-food items), Security and Education through Deputy Mayor Osman T Koroma and Councillor Madina Kamara, Metropolitan Police and Social Services Department.

FCC says there were no fatalities, but 409 people were reported injured.

This is AYV Report on the fire:

