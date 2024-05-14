Rodney Strasser donates 100kva generator to Freetown hospital after baby dies due to lack of electricity

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 May 2024:

Former Leone Stars and AC Milan midfielder Rodney Strasser has made a passionate donation to the Princess Christian Maternity Hospital (PCMH) ‘Cottage Hospital’ in Freetown.

In the early hours of Monday May 13, the football legend, through his Rodney Strasser Foundation, donated a 100KVA generator to the PCMH in collaboration with the Sick Pikin Project in a bid to enhance and support crucial health service delivery in the wake of unstable electricity supply in the city. The generator is worth above $20,000.

Strasser’s donation also includes 325 litres of diesel fuel to power the 100KVA generator in the meantime.

Following viral social media pleas about the lack of electricity in the hospital, Strasser responded with this magnificent donation to improve the conditions at the PCMH/Cottage Hospital, where he was born.

Staff of PCMH commended the legendary football star for his generous and thoughtful donation… describing it as ‘timely’.

Meanwhile, Rodney Strasser is bound for the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok Thailand, which is slated for May 17. Strasser has become the first Sierra Leonean football legend to be invited to a FIFA Congress as a ‘FIFA Football Legend’. He will join football elites in Bangkok at the auspicious occasion, heralding a new dawn for Sierra Leone Football.

Source: Vertex Media