Rudderless country, Mumu Prezo – Op ed

Jimmy Kandeh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 June 2025:

It’s a story of a once-spirited horse, now gasping for its final breath, fully aware that the end is nigh. Attempts at resuscitation are sporadic, half-hearted, and even those administering them seem to know the game is up.

This isn’t just a grim observation, but also a prevailing sentiment amongst a disillusioned populace witnessing their government’s slow and painful decline. The criticisms against the government mounting with an unprecedented intensity, yet they pretend nothing is wrong.

The good majority of Sierra Leoneans often openly express their profound disillusionment, with a feeling that the President has lost control of the country, yet we cannot even get him to speak to the nation about those crucial concerns of the people.

So, the question on many lips is: what did we (Citizens) do to deserve such a treatment?

This growing perception of rudderless leadership is not merely a political blip, but also a serious crisis that is set to impact the very reputation and future prospects of the SLPP. I know you don’t like me saying these things, but I know I’m saying the truth, one that is hard to reject.

What is particularly striking, and perhaps most damning, is the growing consensus that permeates even within the echelons of the SLPP and members of the government itself that their time is up. A palpable sense that if elections were to be conducted today, the current administration would face a resounding defeat.

This internal admission speaks volumes about the depth of the crisis of confidence that has gripped the nation. But here is the thing: the blame appears to center around what has been referred to as Bio’s young generation experiment; the President drafting a significant number of young people into key governmental positions. A move which was initially hailed by some as a refreshing infusion of new ideas and energy.

However, this experiment, in the eyes of many, has tragically faltered, facing a sharp and direct criticism that these young appointees, rather than dedicating themselves to public service, instead, have become unduly attracted to the privileges and incentives that accompanied their offices. Their personal interests argued by many to have unfortunately superseded the critical imperative of service delivery.

A damning accusation often levied is that many of these young men and women were demonstrably ill-prepared for the demanding roles they were assigned, lacking the requisite experience, critical thinking, and foresight to effectively govern.

But wait a minute; was it truly about promoting young people or a political stunt to surround himself with yes-men? It’s a very important question that continues to be debated and monitored by both domestic and international observers.

The suspension in 2021 and eventual removal of the former Auditor-General, Lara Taylor-Pearce, sparked significant national and international outcry.

Taylor-Pearce (Photo) was highly respected for her integrity and fearless audits, which often highlighted significant financial mismanagement and corruption within government. Her removal, critics have argued, was a politically motivated move to silence an independent voice that was uncovering uncomfortable truths about the government.

Politics, as the current predicament of the government painfully illustrates, isn’t solely defined by the decisions made, but critically by the methodology, the rationale, and the preparedness with which those decisions are executed and upheld.

The perceived failure of these young appointees to prioritize the nation’s welfare, coupled with their alleged lack of preparedness, many believe, has severely hampered governance, eroded public trust, and contributed significantly to the widespread feeling that the government, indeed, has lost its way.