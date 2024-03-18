Sierra Leone – a country where meritocracy is replaced by sycophancy

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 March 2024:

It’s time to shatter the illusion, break the silence, and confront the uncomfortable truth: Many Sierra Leoneans in the diaspora, along with their enablers within the country, have abandoned their integrity in favor of blind allegiance to the Julius Maada Bio government.

As we witness our fellow citizens endure unimaginable hardships, it’s a disgrace that those of us exposed to the heights of development and democracy are among the loudest cheerleaders for a regime failing its people.

In the comfort of our overseas residences, we watch as our compatriots suffer beyond measure. Families struggle to survive, individuals lose hope, and communities teeter on the brink of despair.

Yet, instead of standing in solidarity, we turn a blind eye to the harsh realities on the ground. Myk Berewa and others shamelessly cozy up to power, seeking personal gain at the expense of the very people they claim to represent.

We owe a debt of gratitude to online advocates like the Sierra Leone Telegraph, Wi Yard, and TPP Leone who refuse to stay silent; who tirelessly bring to light the injustices plaguing our nation.

But where is the mainstream media in all of this?

It has become a cesspool of so-called journalists lacking integrity, unabashedly promoting a government that has failed its citizens. These accidental journalists, devoid of honesty and neutrality, must be held accountable for their complicity in perpetuating the suffering of our people.

The government, aided by paid agents, resorts to intimidation and coercion to silence dissent. The police, once tasked with protecting the populace, now serve as enforcers of government tyranny. The Inspector General of the Sierra Leone police, by aligning himself with the government, has forfeited any semblance of impartiality and should be removed from his position immediately.

Meanwhile, in the military, dedicated servicemen and women are summarily dismissed without recourse, their years of service dismissed as inconsequential. Those who should be disciplined for minor infractions are instead cast aside, their livelihoods stripped away without hesitation.

Is this the Sierra Leone we want to live in? A country where meritocracy is replaced by sycophancy, where loyalty to the government outweighs loyalty to the people?

As Sierra Leoneans in the diaspora, we must heed the call of our conscience. We cannot stand idly by while our brothers and sisters suffer. We must hold our leaders accountable, demand transparency and accountability, and stop singing their praises in exchange for crumbs from their table.

The people are suffering, and it’s time we put their interests above our own selfish desires. Only then can we truly claim to be advocates for a better Sierra Leone.