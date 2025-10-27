Ibrahim B. Koroma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 October 2025:

Reports of unlawful possession and abuse of harmful drugs have become a near-daily occurrence in Sierra Leone’s media. The effects of this growing drug circulation are both direct and devastating, particularly among the nation’s youth. Hundreds have already died, while many others are trapped in the vicious cycle of addiction.

According to the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs in the US, latest crackdowns have highlighted Sierra Leone’s growing role as a transshipment hub for international drug trafficking, with illicit substances moving from South America and Asia to Europe and North America, see below notable drug crackdowns and detections linked to Sierra Leone (U.S. Department of State, 2025).

Reports say the influx of harmful drugs ranging from Cocaine, Tramadol, Ecstasy to local synthetic drug named Kush is due to prevalent corruption, compromised law enforcement, and apparent complicity by government officials.

Rehabilitation centres across the country, including the one at Kissy Mental Home that I visited on October 10th (World Mental Health Day), are overwhelmed by the influx of Kush and Tramadol users seeking help.

A few days ago, a coordinator at the holding centre at Jui in Freetown for drug victims seeking rehabilitation said the centre was closing down due to lack of funding from the Government of Sierra Leone.

Analysts say the easy accessibility of these substances points to possible complicity by individuals in authority, who may be connected to international drug traffickers. “Every family in Sierra Leone now has a son or a daughter that is a victim of Tramadol or Kush,” ~ a 40-year old ‘Keke’ driver told me during my commuting from Upgun to Eastern Police.

From mainstream and social media accounts of reported drug cases featuring drug traffickers to drug abusers, many believe it’s about time we called out Sierra Leone a Narcotic State.

On Sunday, 12 October 2025, Sierra Leoneans awoke to shocking news: Abdullah Alp Üstün, a notorious international drug lord who reportedly holds a Sierra Leonean diplomatic passport, had been extradited from Dubai to Turkey (Turkeye Today, 2025).

Üstün, also known as Don Vito, is the brother-in-law of Jos Leijdekkers (alias Bolle Jos), a well-known cocaine baron. Both men have been the subject of Interpol Red Notices and extradition requests from Turkey and the Netherlands respectively.

While the Dubai government swiftly complied with Turkey’s extradition request for Üstün, the Sierra Leonean government has yet to act on a similar request from the Dutch Ministry of Justice regarding Leijdekkers. The Dutch authorities confirmed that their request was received, but Sierra Leone has not responded affirmatively.

What has raised further alarm is that the Sierra Leone Police have not declared Leijdekkers wanted, even though they recently declared a Sierra Leonean rap artist wanted for alleged drug offences.

This apparent double standard has fueled public speculation. Some reports claim that Leijdekkers is engaged to President Julius Maada Bio’s daughter, who recently gave birth to his child.

Early this year, viral photographs on social media also featured Leijdekkers in the company of the First Family, including at church services apparently during last year’s Christmas in Bonthe (the President’s place of birth).

Although it is unclear exactly when Leijdekkers arrived in Sierra Leone, but the nightclub employee who spoke with New Lines (an online magazine) said that Leijdekkers began frequenting the Lagoonda casino in Freetown in August 2022, suggesting he had moved to the country by the summer of 2022 at the latest (Dunn & Skrdlik, 2025). Since 2022, Sierra Leone started witnessing a spike in drug trans-shipment cases overseas.

Notable drug crackdowns and detections

Latest investigations and seizures prove Sierra Leone’s central role in global drug trafficking: UAE extradited Abdullah Alp Üstün to Turkey (October 12, 2025): Turkey’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and law enforcement agencies of the United Arab Emirates confirmed on Monday 12 October 2025 that one of the most notorious drug lords, Abdullah Alp stun, nicknamed “Don Vito,” was detained and extradited to Turkey.

His chief financier, Hasan Lala, was also arrested along with him. Reports revealed that Üstün, who is brother-in-law to drug kingpin Jos Leijdekkers (Photo above) currently staying in Sierra Leone, holds a Sierra Leonean Diplomatic passport.

Seizure of Trampol and cocaine (July 2025)

The Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) and other law enforcement agencies destroyed illicit drugs worth millions of Leones, including tramadol, cocaine, and the local synthetic drug “Kush”.

Pakistan seizure (March 22, 2025)

Pakistani customs officials intercepted a significant shipment of tramadol tablets declared as “towels” that was destined for Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Dutch fugitive case (February 6, 2025)

The Netherlands formally requested the extradition of convicted drug kingpin Jos Leijdekkers, also known as “Bolle Jos,” after reports revealed he had been residing in Sierra Leone.

Allegations from Africa Confidential suggest the cartel leader had infiltrated high levels of the country’s political and security structures, reportedly through a connection with the president’s daughter.

Embassy vehicle seizure (January 13, 2025)

Authorities in neighboring Guinea discovered seven suitcases of suspected cocaine in a Sierra Leonean embassy vehicle, sparking a diplomatic controversy. Sierra Leone’s government stated it was cooperating in an investigation and pledged to hold any implicated parties accountable.

International arrests (January 9, 2025)

A Filipina woman was arrested in Manila attempting to smuggle cocaine after traveling from Sierra Leone, and a Senegalese national was arrested in India for smuggling cocaine he received in a hotel in Sierra Leone.

Belgian port seizure (April 10, 2024)

Belgian authorities seized six tonnes of cocaine linked to a shipment originating in Sierra Leone.

Belgian authorities seized 10 tonnes of cocaine from Sierra Leone (October 2023)

Antwerp authorities seized 10 tonnes of cocaine hidden in soybean flour in a container from Sierra Leone.

A heavily armed team of the cartel’s commandos subsequently attacked a shed where the container had been taken for inspection. When they found customs had already removed the cargo, a second team pursued the officials. According to the port spokesperson, this marked the first time “large quantities of cocaine entered Antwerp via Sierra Leone.”

The Guinean Navy interception of 1.5 tonnes of cocaine (April 2023)

A fishing vessel flying Sierra Leone’s flag, also heading to Europe, was snatched by the Guinean navy, with 1.5 tons of cocaine found on board.

French Navy’s interception of 4.6 tonnes of cocaine (November 2022)

A Brazilian fishing vessel carrying 4.6 tonnes of cocaine, reportedly en route to Europe, was intercepted by the French navy off the coast of Sierra Leone.

Regional and Global Implications

Security analysts warn that Sierra Leone may be emerging as a transit hub for illicit drugs in West Africa. The situation, if unchecked, could further tarnish the country’s already dirty international image and threaten national stability.

Sierra Leone must rise above this troubling state of affairs. The government must demonstrate transparency, strengthen law enforcement, and take decisive action against drug trafficking and abuse.

Failure to do so risks branding the nation as a narcotic state (some alluded it already meets the legal description of a narcotic state), with grave social, political, and diplomatic consequences.

References

Dunn, O., & Skrdlik, J. (2025, July 28). When a Dutch Drug Kingpin Needed a New Base, Sierra Leone Welcomed Him With Open Arms: Jos Leijdekkers, one of Europe’s most wanted men, quietly insinuated himself into the lives and businesses of the country’s elite.

Retrieved from New Lines Magazine : https://newlinesmag.com/reportage/when-a-dutch-drug-kingpin-needed-a-new-base-sierra-leone-welcomed-him-with-open-arms/#:~:text=On%20Jan.,Sierra%20Leone%20six%20months%20earlier.

Turkeye Today. (2025, October 11). UAE extradites two wanted Turkish criminals to Ankara. Retrieved from Turkeye Today: https://www.turkiyetoday.com/nation/uae-extradites-two-notorious-turkish-criminals-to-ankara-3208266

U.S. Department of State. (2025). Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Report 2021- 2025: Sierra Leone Summary. Washington: U.S. Department of State.