Sierra Leone: A nation squandering its natural wealth, clamouring for international handouts

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 March 2024:

Sierra Leone, a nation richly endowed with natural resources, finds itself in a perplexing predicament. Despite being blessed with an abundance of minerals, including diamonds, rutile, bauxite, gold, iron ore, and tantalizing petroleum potential, the country languishes in poverty, reliant on international aid for survival.

This paradox is not lost on the discerning observer. It is a story of mismanagement, corruption, and a lack of vision.

One cannot help but marvel at the irony of a nation dubbed the “BEGGAR NATION” on the global stage. With vast riches lying beneath its soil, Sierra Leone should be thriving, its people enjoying the fruits of their land. Instead, they find themselves trapped in a cycle of dependency, waiting for handouts from international institutions and foreign powers.

At the heart of this issue lies the failure of leadership. The government, entrusted with the stewardship of the nation’s resources, has faltered in its duty to its people.

Elected officials, instead of harnessing the wealth of the land for the benefit of all, have succumbed to greed and self-interest.

The banking sector, once heralded as a beacon of progress, now stands accused of complicity in the plundering of the nation’s resources. Awards and accolades may adorn the shelves of banking executives, but the true measure of their success lies in the prosperity of the nation they serve, a prosperity that remains elusive for the majority of Sierra Leoneans.

One cannot ignore the role of foreign powers in exacerbating Sierra Leone’s plight. While they extract billions from the country’s natural resources, leaving little for its citizens, they are feted and praised by those in power.

Ministers stand shoulder to shoulder with these profiteers, defending their actions while the people they purportedly represent suffer.

The lack of patriotism among Sierra Leone’s leaders is glaring. Instead of championing the interests of their people, they prioritize personal gain, turning a blind eye to the suffering around them.

Meanwhile, the populace, disillusioned and disenchanted, resign themselves to a fate of perpetual poverty.

Yet, amidst this gloom, there is hope. Sierra Leoneans are waking up to the reality of their situation, realizing the true value of their nation’s wealth.

The time of reckoning has come; for leaders to be held accountable, for resources to be managed responsibly, and for the people to reclaim their rightful place as the beneficiaries of their land’s riches.

Sierra Leone is a gem, a gem that has been neglected for far too long. It is time for its people to rise up, to demand better from their leaders, and to forge a new path towards prosperity and progress.

The world may see Sierra Leone as a beggar nation, but its potential remains untapped, waiting to be unleashed by those who dare to dream of a brighter future.

As a Sierra Leonean, I am reminded of a conversation I had with a stranger who marvelled at the wealth of my homeland. It is a wealth that should be a source of pride and prosperity for all Sierra Leoneans, not just a select few.

It is time to reclaim our place on the world stage, not as beggars, but as stewards of our nation’s bounty.

Sierra Leone may have been dubbed the “BEGGAR NATION,” but it is up to us to rewrite this narrative; to show the world the true potential of our beloved country.

The time for change is now, and it begins with each and every one of us.