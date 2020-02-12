Sierra Leone Anti-Corruption Commission indicts local chief and former councillor for corruption

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 February 2020:

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), has today, 10th February, 2020, charged the Town Chief of Kensay Community, Koidu City, Kono District – Chief Sahr Quee; and Ms. Sundu Yonga – who is the former local councillor of Kensay Community, on three counts of corruption offences.

Both have been indicted on charges relating to the misappropriation of donor property, contrary to Section 37(1), and conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, contrary to Section 128 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No.12 of 2008 as Amended.

According to the ACC, in 2018, the former Minister of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment – Diana Konomanyi, (Photo), donated the following building construction materials – twenty lengths of half-inch iron rods and five bundles of zinc, exclusively meant for the rehabilitation of the Kensay Community Barry in Kono.

Investigations conducted by the ACC, confirm that the accused persons received the building materials from former minister Konomanyi, but decided to convert the materials for their personal benefits.

The ACC said that Chief Quee and Ms. Sundu Yongai, along with other persons unknown, on a date or dates unknown in 2018, conspired to dishonestly appropriate the building materials, thereby depriving the Kensay Community from enjoying a rehabilitated Community Center.

Both accused are expected to make their first appearance at the High Court of Sierra Leone, in Kono, on Thursday, 13th February, 2020.

In another related development, there is still no information on progress from the ACC regarding their investigations into the missing 50,000 bags of rice, donated by China to the government of Sierra Leone in support of the country’s schools feeding programme.

Two million children were supposed to have been fed with the rice, which was part of a seven million tons of food aid donated by the Chinese government.

According to reports published last month, over 3,000 bags of the missing rice were found by the ACC after investigations, alleged “to have been held in storage” by a government official.

While questions remain as to the whereabouts of the remaining consignment of rice, four senior government officials, including the former minister of basic education – Dr Alpha Timbo have been relieved of their duties.

No one has been charged to court for the missing Chinese rice, in what has been dubbed “Chinagate”.

