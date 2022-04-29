Sierra Leone Bar Association condemns police arbitrary arrest of school teachers

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 April 2022:

The Sierra Leone Bar Association (SLBA) representing barristers in the country, yesterday issued a strong statement condemning the police for their arrest of three schoolteachers in the country after speaking out against the poor working conditions of teachers in Sierra Leone.

A few days ago, head of the Teachers Solidarity group was picked up by police outside the AYV TV station after speaking in a chat show as a guest.

The management of AYV published a statement criticising the police action and called on the police to respect civil liberty, the right of individuals to express themselves and media freedoms.

Yesterday the SLBA condemned the police arrest in their statement. This is what it said:

