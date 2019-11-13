Sierra Leone chief minister corruption allegation – Sallieu Tejan Jalloh speaks about his arrest

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 November 2019:

Much has been said about the arrest and detention of the managing editor of the Times SL – Mr Sallieu Tejan Jalloh, who was released from CID yesterday in Freetown. The government’s chief minister – professor David Francis, who is alleged to have received $1.5 million bribe from a mining company, yesterday published a statement denying the allegation.

Both the police and the Anti-Corruption Commission who are conducting their investigations have remained silent.

In Sierra Leone, reactions to corruption allegations involving top government officials are usually tainted by party political interests, and this story is no exception.

There has been plenty of accusations and counter accusations, with government supporters accusing the opposition APC of engineering and fabricating the corruption allegation against the chief minister.

But there can be only one truth. And the expectation is that the police and the ACC will carry out a thorough, honest and impartial investigation into the allegation, which prompted the arrest of journalist Sallieu Tejan Jalloh.

Speaking on Radio this morning in Freetown, Sallieu gave an account of his SMS text message sent to the chief minister last week, and the manner in which he was arrested by armed police officers pretending to be advertising clients. He said he felt he was being kidnapped. Shocking revelations.

Listen to Sallieu’s story – in his own words:

Listen to the head of the Anti-Corruption Commission – Francis Ben kaifala speaking:

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...