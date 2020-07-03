Sierra Leone Commercial Bank  boosts government’s Covid-19 response with Le500 million

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 03 July 2020:

The Sierra Leone Commercial Bank (SLCB), the most profitable and one hundred percent Sierra Leonean owned bank, yesterday boosted the work of the country’s National Covid-19 Emergency Response Centre (NACOVERC), with the sum of five hundred million Leones (Le500,000,000) as its contribution in the fight against coronavirus in the country.

The bank was the first institution from both the public and private sectors to take the lead in embarking on massive sensitization of the people, about the “dos and don’ts” in the prevention and fight against the disease in the Western Area of the country.

Apart from the massive sensitization and fumigation of all its branches nationwide, with the utilization of its accrued funds, the bank has also put stringent measures in place for the prevention and protection of its staff and loyal customers from the disease.

The Managing Director of SLCB, Abdul Fidelis Turay in his brief statement acknowledged the effort of NACOVERC Staff.

He re-echoed the clarion call of President Bio for the adherence of the general hygiene rules in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

