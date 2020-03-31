Sierra Leone confirms its first case of coronavirus

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 31 March 2020:

President Julius Maada Bio has in the last few minutes announced in a national broadcast that the coronavirus has breached the borders of Sierra Leone. The president said that the carrier of the virus – a 37 year old male, arrived in the country from France on the 16th of March 2020 on a Brussels airline arriving at the Lungi international airport. He was placed into quarantine immediately upon arrival.

All primary and secondary contacts are being traced, said the president.

We will bring you more on this story as the president is still on his feet, addressing the country and taking questions from journalists.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...