Sierra Leone confirms its first case of coronavirus

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 31 March 2020:
President Julius Maada Bio has in the last few minutes announced in a national broadcast that the coronavirus has breached the borders of Sierra Leone. The president said that the carrier of the virus – a 37 year old male, arrived in the country from France on the 16th of March 2020 on a Brussels airline arriving at the Lungi international airport. He was placed into quarantine immediately upon arrival.
All primary and secondary contacts are being traced, said the president.
We will bring you more on this story as the president is still on his feet, addressing the country and taking questions from journalists.
This is the news we did not want to hear. Lockdown must be stepped up as European cities are doing and even more. Sensitization of the masses has to continue, mainly frequent handwashing especially every sneeze or cough even when at home. They must cover their face if they want to sneeze or cough. Most importantly: STAY AT HOME.
Please the peson needs to be isolated and take treatement.