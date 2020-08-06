Sierra Leone COVID-19 Response Information Hub launched tomorrow

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 August 2020:

The Ministry of Information and Communications in collaboration with the Department for Science and Technological Innovation (DSTI), Statistics Sierra Leone and the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, will tomorrow Friday 7 August 2020, be launching the Sierra Leone COVID-19 Response Online Hub.

The online hub is a centralized public dashboard providing near-real-time updates on COVID-19 containment efforts and spatial information on critical resources.

The official virtual launch will be preceded by a symposium on the theme “Leveraging Digital Innovation in Public Health Emergencies – The Sierra Leone Experience”.

The event will be moderated by the Minister of Information and Communications – Hon Mohamed Rahman Swaray.

The portal will be officially launched by the Minister of Health and Sanitation, Hon. Prof. A.T Wurie.

Details of tomorrow’s virtual event can be found below:

