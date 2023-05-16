Sierra Leone electoral commission publishes names of presidential candidates for June 24 elections

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 May 2023:

The Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone has published what it says is its final list of nominated Candidates for the Presidential election taking place on 24th June 2023. The two main contenders vying for State House – the incumbent president Bio of the SLPP and Dr Samura Kamra of the main opposition APC have been joined by seasoned lawyer Charles Margai of the PMDC party who in 2007 helped Ernest Bai Koroma win the presidential election.

Not surprising however is the absence of presidential candidates representing NGC and C4C respectively, following Dr Yumkella’s decision to join President Bio in an alliance to help SLPP win the elections; and also a court injunction that had made it impossible for C4C to hold its presidential and parliamentary candidacy elections.

This is the list of candidates published last week by the Electoral Commission: